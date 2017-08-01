Potential ‘Suicide Squad 2’ director bails, will direct ‘Jungle Cruise’ instead

Why it matters to you We wonder if the drama surrounding the first Suicide Squad tagged this as a toxic franchise for the movie industry's top talent.

The production of Suicide Squad was a true roller coaster and spawned a host of (mostly negative) news stories. First, the film was so dark that it needed an on-set therapist, then Jared Leto was sending his co-stars live ammunition through the mail, then the cast was tattooing each other — it never seemed to end. With that said, we guess the good folks over at Warner Bros. are hoping that Suicide Squad 2 can avoid such high-profile drama. According to Deadline, however, the sequel may already be undergoing a shakeup.

In July, we reported that Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) was the frontrunner to take over the franchise and replace outgoing director David Ayer — and he was — but it appears that he has since taken another job. The Spanish director will reportedly be behind the camera for the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring Jungle Cruise, leaving Warner Bros. and Suicide Squad 2 in the lurch.

The helmer is reportedly a hot commodity in Hollywood these days and Jungle Cruise offered him a way to take ownership of a major action franchise and springboard himself onto the A-list. The film is based on a Disney theme park ride where a riverboat shepherds a group of travelers through a jungle crawling with menacing creatures but before you scoff at the premise, remember that Pirates of the Caribbean was based on a similar attraction.

As for Suicide Squad 2, the film will have to go back to the drawing board, but it’s worth noting that Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson was once under consideration for the gig.

There are some major casting questions left to be answered as well. Several big-name actors (Joel Kinnaman, Will Smith, etc.) have been rumored to be returning — but then again, so was David Ayer. In other words, we are all still waiting and seeing.

For the time being, the film is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2019, but we will have to see if the search for a director drags on and delays things a bit. Jungle Cruise, on the other hand, has yet to set a release date, but you will be able to catch Collet-Serra’s The Commuter early next year. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated as news on any/all of these projects breaks.