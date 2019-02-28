Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Will Smith won’t return for director James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel

Chris Gates
By
Will Smith as Deadshot in Suicide Squad

Superstar actor  Will Smith, who played the deadly assassin Deadshot in Suicide Squad, will not reprise his role for the sequel, which will be written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn.

Warner Bros. hoped that Suicide Squad‘s two biggest stars, Smith and Margot Robbie, who played the Joker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Harley Quinn, would both return for the Suicide Squad follow-up. Unfortunately, Smith and Warner Bros. couldn’t overcome scheduling issues and parted on amicable terms, Variety reports.

Robbie’s involvement remains up in the air. The actress is currently playing Harley in another DC Comics film, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), however, so she still has a strong connection to both the character and the studio. Other casting decisions have yet to be made.

Suicide Squad was written and directed by David Ayer, who also helmed Netflix’s Will Smith vehicle Bright, and arrived in theaters in 2016. It follows a group of imprisoned supervillains, including Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and other B-list DC Comics characters, who join a government black ops organization known as Task Force X in exchange for their freedom — provided they could survive a suicide mission.

Critics ravaged Suicide Squad but the film made $746 million at the global box office regardless, so it’s clear why Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment committed to a sequel. The next Suicide Squad adventure is currently scheduled to debut on August 6, 2021.

Gunn joined the Suicide Squad sequel shortly after Disney and Marvel fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after right-wing activists uncovered a series of old, offensive jokes on Gunn’s Twitter account. Gunn, who got his start at Troma Entertainment, a studio known for its schlocky, off-color, and low-budget horror movies, had previously apologized for the tweets.

The Suicide Squad 2 sequel is being positioned as a soft reboot, and is said to feature a “mostly all-new cast of characters and actors.” Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get more of Smith in your life, his turn as the Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake is generating all kinds of buzz — and not necessarily the good kind.

Don't Miss

Topher Grace has condensed the entire Star Wars series into one 5-minute trailer
oscars 2016 winners and losers in every category oscar
Movies & TV

Oscars 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther win big as Green Book shocks

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Green Book walked away with a surprising win in the Best Picture category and stirred quite a bit of controversy on a night that also delivered multiple Oscars to Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, and Roma.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Alita Battle Angel
Business

How to Train Your Dragon has franchise-best debut while Alita stays hot overseas

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World won the weekend box office with its franchise-concluding adventure, while Alita: Battle Angel continued its strong run overseas and crossed the $200 million mark worldwide.
Posted By Rick Marshall
First Man VFX Interview Featured Image
Movies & TV

Why First Man’s Oscar-winning visual effects are a giant leap for filmmaking

Paul Lambert, the award-winning visual effects supervisor on First Man, reveals the innovative techniques that made the Apollo 11 mission to the moon resonate with audiences 50 years later and won the film an Oscar at the 2019 Academy…
Posted By Rick Marshall
atsc 3 samsung
Home Theater

ATSC 3.0 is the future of broadcast TV, and we have all the details

ATSC 3.0 is the next major update to the broadcast standard we use today. Will this be the second coming of free, over-the-air TV? We're here to explain everything about the new standard.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in March 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for March 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bohemian-rhapsody-4k-UHD-blu-ray
Home Theater

Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

What's the point of having all of that awesome home theater gear if you can't breed a little jealousy in your friends and family? We've put together this list of fantastic Blu-rays that have the goods to drop a few jaws.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Movies & TV

Rotten Tomatoes revamps user reviews after Captain Marvel troll campaign

After angry fans tried to lower Captain Marvel's box office performance by flooding Rotten Tomatoes with negative comments, the site will no longer allow users to post pre-release film reviews.
Posted By Chris Gates
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the oa season 2 netflix
Movies & TV

Things are only getting weirder in the first trailer for The OA: Part II

Netflix released the trailer for The OA: Part II, the second season of its mind-bending series co-created by and starring Brit Marling. The new season premieres March 22 on the streaming service.
Posted By Rick Marshall
aquaman review 19
Movies & TV

Aquaman 2 will swim into theaters in late 2022, Warner Bros. says

Warner Bros. Pictures has reportedly set a December 2022 release date for Aquaman 2, which will bring back Jason Momoa as the titular king of the seas, as well as one of the original film's screenwriters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Movies & TV

Topher Grace has condensed the entire Star Wars series into one 5-minute trailer

You can get caught up with the entire Star Wars saga in 5 minutes, thanks to a supercut trailer created by actor Topher Grace and editor Jeff Yorkes that they call Star Wars: Always.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham in Star Trek Discovery
Movies & TV

Star Trek: Discovery is getting a third season on CBS All Access in 2020

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS All Access in 2020. Michelle Paradise, a writer on Star Trek: Discovery season 2, will take over showrunner duties from CBS' Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman.
Posted By Chris Gates
Movies & TV

New X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer delivers big action and a huge spoiler

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which puts the spotlight on Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as the powerful, telepathic mutant Jean Grey.
Posted By Rick Marshall