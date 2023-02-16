Suns vs Clippers live stream: Watch the NBA game for FREE

The Suns vs Clippers is one of the more anticipated NBA games of the week, with the tipoff taking place at 9pm ET on the NBA’s longtime broadcast partner, TNT. There are still ways to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription, with access to the Suns vs Clippers live stream available through a number of different online outlets. These are worthy places to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream even if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a mobile device or laptop, or if you’re traveling come tipoff. We’ve even found a way to watch for free, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on Sling TV

The Suns vs Clippers live stream is available on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that will give you access to all sorts of great live sports content. Once a subscriber, you can access Sling through its website or mobile app, and you’ll have access to TNT and the Suns vs Clippers live stream. You’ll also have access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and many other sports networks, depending on which Sling TV plan you choose. Sling TV subscriptions start at $40 per month, and deals and discounts are regularly available for new subscribers.

Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on FuboTV

One of the best live TV streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. It offers access to a number of networks airing specifically for sports lovers, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and even several original Fubo Sports channels. TNT isn’t part of FuboTV’s offerings, but the NBA League Pass is. This is an add-on to a FuboTV subscription, but it gets you access to out-of-market regular season games that are broadcast regionally or locally. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, with an NBA League Pass costing an additional $15 per month. If this feels a little pricey, a FuboTV free trial is available, and it gives you seven days of free access to the service to test the waters.

Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is one of the longest-tenured streaming platforms, and Hulu with Live TV has become one of the best streaming TV platforms for sports lovers. A Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to TNT and the Suns vs Clippers live stream, and other channels you’ll be able to watch include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and CBS Sports Network. A Hulu with Live TV subscription also gets you access to the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services, and it starts at $70 per month. Access to TNT alone may be worth it for fans of the NBA, but if it’s not, you can explore a little of what Hulu has to offer with a Hulu free trial.

Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Right now YouTube TV is offering a free trial for new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream for free. While YouTube may be known for its cat videos, it has become an amazing platform to watch live streaming TV with YouTube TV. With a subscription you’ll get access to ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and a bunch of college sports channels. If you aren’t a new subscriber you won’t be able to access the free trial, but a YouTube TV subscription starts at just $65 per month, and deals and discounts are frequently available.

Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NBA games are a hot commodity for broadcast networks and streaming TV services, which causes them to put geographical restrictions on many games. This can make it difficult to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream if you’re outside of the United States. A virtual private network is a great workaround for this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV services like FuboTV will allow you to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream just as you would at home. You can get a NordVPN subscription at very little cost, particularly with the frequent discounts it offers on its VPN service. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which gives you full, free access to the service for a month.

