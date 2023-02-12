Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Rihanna and more

The only thing as popular as the Super Bowl in the world of sports is perhaps the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which occurs during — you guessed it — the big game’s halftime. Every year, the event is graced with big celebrities, namely singers and performers, to give all of us watching an incredible experience. Part of the fun is seeing just who’s going to turn up for the year, and what kind of entertaining mashup we’ll experience. Last year’s show featured top acts including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. This year, for 2023 and Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, Rihanna is the headliner, but she’ll definitely be joined by some collaborative artists, although we don’t know exactly who just yet.

If you’re interested in tuning in for the Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream, we have all of the details for you below, it’s not dissimilar from how you would watch Super Bowl 2023, by the way.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show Now

The quickest and easiest way to dive in and start watching the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show for 2023, is FuboTV. The service allows you to watch live sports and TV, without cable, from a bevy of devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Think of it as the live TV and sports version of your favorite streaming app. There are nearly 300 channels available for streaming, depending on where you live — some aren’t available in select areas — across a huge collection of networks from ABC, CBS, and FOX, to Bally Sports, FX, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. The FuboTV free trial means that you can stream live sports and content, through the service, for up to a week, at no added cost. If you want to give FuboTV a try before spending any of your hard earned money, well, this is the perfect opportunity. It may even entice you to cut that cord, finally, and move away from traditional cable TV altogether. Plus, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl LVII live stream through FuboTV, which also means you can tune in during the Halftime Show to watch Rihanna do her thing and everyone else that shows up to the big event.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sling TV

If you’re looking for an affordable option, SlingTV is a great choice thanks to its reasonable pricing options, starting at $35 a month for either its Sling Orange or Sling Blue track, or $55 if you prefer both. The plans do offer different channels, so be sure to pay attention to what’s included if there’s something, in particular, you want access to. Ultimately, they should all include access to Super Bowl LVII and the Halftime Show, which has the potential to go down as one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history, when the big event airs. As we’ve already mentioned, however, make sure you sign up and get everything connected and installed on your devices before the big day. There’s no telling what kind of issues you might run into if you wait, and we’d hate to see anyone miss the big game or the added entertainment because of a silly technical mistake — it happens to the best of us.

You can also access content from ESPN, TBS, Fox, and a few other networks. No, there aren’t as many channels available for streaming as some of its competitors but the price tag is a lot lower, too. Unfortunately, there is no SlingTV free trial available, at least not right now. But here’s the kicker, if you make a free account, you can get access to free content right away. Just create a new account, as a new customer obviously, install the app, and get streaming.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on FuboTV

At the risk of repeating ourselves here, FuboTV is one of the best places to catch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream, including the highly-anticipated Halftime Show with Rihanna and more. You can watch from a variety of devices like your smart TV, tablet, laptop, or phone — or even stream those devices direct to your TV if you use Chromecast or Apple AirPlay.

The true benefit is that if you’re a new customer you can sign up for a free one-week trial to test out the service, which nets you access to all of FuboTV’s excellent content, not just the main event. There are a ton of different networks supported, from Fox to ESPN and NFL, and depending on the plan you choose you can begin watching on upwards of two devices simultaneously, which is ideal if you have other family members in the house that want to sneak away for a bit — teenagers, am I right? If you’re interested, you’ll want to sign up now, as soon as possible, and get all of your devices ready for the big day. That way, you’re not fumbling around at zero hour trying to get the live stream up and watchable. A Hail Mary might seem exciting until it isn’t.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Hulu with Live TV

As one might expect, Hulu’s cable-like option will also be streaming the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Called Hulu with Live TV, the package includes over 75 broadcast TV channels, including Disney+ and ESPN+ with an active membership. The Disney+ and ESPN+ access nets you even more streaming content, when you’re not already watching something on live TV, of course. If you’ve ever used Hulu before then you know the finer details, but you’ll be able to stream and watch from a variety of devices, including smart TVs, tablets, phones, and beyond.

If you’re wondering whether or not there’s a Hulu with Live TV free trial, the answer is sadly no. Considering everything you get with a membership, though, it makes a lot of sense why there is no trial option. That’s not to be confused with the Hulu free trial, which lets you try out the basic ad-supported version of the streaming network. Standard Hulu has a ton of exceptional content to boot, including exclusives that you won’t find anywhere else. Either way, you have a few different options here if Hulu is your preferred choice, and as a big sports fan, that ESPN+ access makes this opportunity one of the sweeter deals, especially if you love all manner of sports.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube may be known for its expansive library of online and user-created content, but did you know that YouTube TV also offers live TV access? Indeed it does, and guess what? You’ll also be able to watch Super Bowl LVII and the Halftime Show in glorious 4K. Bear in mind, the 4K Plus package adds $20 per month to your subscription plan, but it’s well worth it, especially when you consider the networks you’ll gain access to.

YouTube TV features content from ESPN, Discovery, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, FX, Tastemade, and even the MLB Network. Some of that is live too, like Premier League during its airtime on the weekends. Plus, with that subscription, you can watch YouTube TV from virtually any device in, or even outside of your home. You can watch some recordings offline on your mobile device too, if you’re away, at work, or wherever you need to. Like some of the other services, the 4K Plus package includes a free trial, so you can test it out before committing to the big paid subscription. Sign up for that trial ahead of Super Bowl LVII if you want to tune in and watch the big game, or the Halftime Show featuring Rihanna and more.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show From Abroad with a VPN

Within the United States borders, or rather with an IP address that’s inside those boundaries, tuning in the watch Super Bowl LVII and the Halftime Show is not going to be an issue at all. Just take a look at all of the services above that are hosting a live stream, you have plenty of options.

Where things get tricky, however, is when you cross those boundaries. If you’re an American traveling abroad, or maybe visiting some family, it’s going to be quite a bit more difficult to tune in, at least for free. A lot of these services will actually block access if you’re in a different country. But they verify your location using your current IP address, and luckily, there’s a way around that. You can use what’s called a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

A virtual private network is essentially a connections tunnel that filters all of your traffic through a remote location, in this case through a server located within U.S. borders. When you connect, it “masks” your current or active IP address, by basically overlaying the address from the remote server. For all intents and purposes, it looks like you’re connected and browsing from a location within the U.S. The best VPNs also add an extra layer of security by encrypting all traffic, so it’s not visible to snoopers.

Of course, not all VPNs are created equal. Some are more trustworthy than others, which is why we’re big fans of NordVPN. It’s easy to use, reasonably priced, accessible from all the devices you’d need protection on, and it has servers in the U.S. so you can use it to watch Super Bowl LVII and the Halftime Show no matter where you are.

