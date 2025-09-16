Superman HBO Max streaming release date finally revealed

What happened? Superman will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, September 19, 2025. The movie will then make its HBO linear premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20.

On his Instagram, Superman star David Corenswet posted a selfie with a picture of his titular character on a television over his shoulder.

If you look closely at the television, Superman is on the HBO Max homepage, with “Watch Friday” under the Man of Steel.

“Doing my best Eve Teschmacher impression,” Corenswet wrote in the caption. Corenswet tagged Sara Sampaio, who portrays Eve Teschmacher in Superman. Corenswet’s photo is a nod to Eve, who documented incriminating evidence against Lex Luthor in her selfies to Jimmy Olsen.

HBO Max will feature an in-app Superman takeover, including a unique homepage and user experience. Features include a Daily Planet homepage, a fan-focused Fortress of Solitude page, and portals into Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison.

Why is it important? Fans of Superman, one of the biggest movies of the summer, can now stream the movie at home beginning this Friday.

Superman is the first movie in the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Superman marks Corenswet’s first turn as the Man of Steel.

Released on July 11, Superman has grossed over $615 million worldwide against a budget of $225 million.

Why should I care? Superman’s success means the DCU is full steam ahead.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman received mostly positive reviews, with many praising the casting of Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In his 4.5-star review, Digital Trends writer Anthony Orlando said, “The DC Universe takes flight as Superman delivers a wacky, thoughtful, and uplifting thrill ride.”

Superman is the first movie in the DCU. 2026 will usher in the next two movies in the DC Universe: Supergirl, which soars into theaters on June 26, and Clayface, which arrives on September 11.

Okay, what’s next? HBO Max subscribers can stream Superman starting on September 19.