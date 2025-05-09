 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ted: The Animated Series set at Peacock with Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane

By
A man and woman drive a car with a teddy bear in the back in Ted.
Universal Pictures

The Ted Cinematic Universe (TCU?) is not something most fans had on their bingo cards. However, the foul-mouthed bear is heading into new territory as a cartoon character. Peacock has ordered Ted: The Animated Series from creator Seth MacFarlane.

The Family Guy creator will reprise the voice of Ted, the vulgar teddy bear from MacFarlane’s movies and live-action TV show. The original stars from the movies return as series regulars to voice their roles, including Mark Wahlberg as John, Ted’s best friend; Amanda Seyfried as Sam, a lawyer and John’s love interest; and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn, Ted’s wife.

Recommended Videos

Additional series regulars include Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth.

New look, same Ted.#ted: the animated series is coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/aCjwsCywC2

— Peacock (@peacock) May 9, 2025

MacFarlane will executive produce all episodes with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. This trio were executive producers on the live-action Peacock series.

Related

The franchise’s first installment, Ted, introduced John Bennett (Wahlberg) and his special friendship with his talking teddy bear, Ted (MacFarlane). The movie explored John’s childlike behavior with Ted and how it hampered his personal life, especially in his romantic relationships. Released in 2012, Ted was the highest-grossing comedy of the year, with a gross of $549 million worldwide. Ted even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Ted 2 arrived in the theater three years later. Though it failed to match the heights of its predecessor, the sequel still grossed $215 million worldwide.

The biggest surprise of the franchise came with the launch of Ted, the prequel live-action series at Peacock. Released in January 2024, Ted became the streamer’s most-watched original title to date and Nielsen’s No. 1 Original Streaming Comedy in the United States for more than two consecutive months. Peacock renewed Ted for a second season.

Ted and Ted 2 are streaming on Netflix. Ted, the TV show, is on Peacock.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

Editors’ Recommendations

3 free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in May 2025
Two men talking in the street in The Mandela Effect.

The only thing better than a great sci-fi movie is one you can stream for free, without a subscription. These three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video are free and can be streamed this month.

Previously, Amazon had these titles under its Freevee umbrella. But with the Freevee brand now gone, you can find these free films tagged as “watch for free.” If you’re looking for something in the sci-fi genre you can watch without paying (but with ads), you don’t even need to dig through the offerings, because we have highlighted three great titles for you right here.

Read more
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in May 2025
Kyle MacLachlan in Blue Velvet.

Few streaming libraries are filled with as many classics and hidden gems as Max. Because of the interface, it can be difficult to find those movies even if you're looking for them. Max's deep library is particularly impressive thanks to its crime dramas, with dozens that should be in streaming consideration.

These crime dramas might be familiar, and even if you've seen them before, they're well worth a rewatch. They represent the wide range of stories you can get in the crime genre.

Read more
Golf Ted Lasso? Owen Wilson tees it up in Apple TV+ comedy Stick
Owen Wilson walks next to a kid on the fairway in Stick.

Jason Sudeikis won the hearts of many for his portrayal of a lovable soccer coach in Ted Lasso. Can Owen Wilson do the same as a former pro golfer in Stick?

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Stick, a new feel-good sports comedy coming soon to the streamer. Wilson, who executive produces the series, stars as Pryce Cahill/Stick, an ex-pro golfer whose career came to a screeching halt after a "psychotic break" on the course 20 years prior. Cahill's life has never been the same as he searches for a second chance.

Read more