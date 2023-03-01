The drama on Syfy’s The Ark is heating up as the remaining members of Ark One fight to stay on course and complete their mission, as is evident in an exclusive clip from the upcoming fifth episode titled One Step Forward, Two Steps Back.

In the clip, Lt. Spencer Lane (The Outpost’s Reece Ritchie) confronts Lt. Sharon Garnet (Maid’s Christie Burke) over the shocking revelation that she is a clone. Lane demands Garnet to relinquish command, but Garnet refuses, believing she is still the best person to command the ship. The official logline for the fifth episode reads, “As a radiation leak sparks a crisis, there’s a break in the murder investigation. Someone will have to sacrifice themselves for any hope of survival.”

Watch the exclusive footage below.

On a colonization mission set 100 years in the future, the crew aboard Ark One experience a disastrous event one year away from reaching its destination. The event leads to the deaths of many high-ranking officials and others. Three lieutenants — Garnet, Lane, and James Brice (The Sandman’s Richard Fleeshman) — must act quickly to save the remaining members of Ark One and continue with their mission.

The Ark is created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). When Digitial Trends spoke with the creators and cast, Fleeshman discussed the idea of leadership and the fight to be in charge as a pivotal storyline that would develop throughout the first season.

“There’s a little echo of Game of Thrones fighting for the chair,” Fleeshman said. “Throughout the series, the captain’s chair remains vacant for an awfully long time, maybe indefinitely. It’s always the pride of place in the bridge. It’s kind of in the background. Everybody’s got their eye on the prize.”

The fifth episode of The Ark airs at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, on Syfy. You can stream it the next day on Peacock.

