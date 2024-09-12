Any week that includes a first look at a new HBO series and a new DreamWorks Animation flick is going to rank among the best movie and show trailers of the month. But for this week, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s also a delicious throwback trailer for Marvel’s next series, as well as previews of the political firestorm movie of the year and the origin story of a TV comedy franchise. These are the best movie and show trailers for the week of September 12.

The Franchise

The Franchise is HBO’s new comedy series that spoofs superheroes by chronicling the behind-the-scenes chaos of a comic book movie. The Franchise’s cast includes Himesh Patel, Lolly Adefope, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, Darren Goldstein, and Isaac Cole Powell. The Boys‘ Aya Cash and Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Brühl also star.

It’s a little too early to get a feel for the major characters on the show, but the superhero parody should seem very familiar to anyone who has ever watched one of those movies.

The Franchise | Official Teaser | HBO

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation’s newest film, The Wild Robot, is getting a lot of buzz, drawing comparisons to Pixar flicks and The Iron Giant. Lupita Nyong’o stars as the voice of Roz, a robot lost on an uncharted island. She discovers a new purpose for herself in the wild as the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor), and the best friend of a fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal).

Although Roz believes she’s found a home, another robot, Vontra (Stephanie Hsu), has come looking for her with a mission to bring her back where she belongs.

The Wild Robot | Final Trailer

The Apprentice

The Apprentice is the Donald Trump movie that Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see. And apparently, that was enough to scare off all of the major film distributors in America, because only Briarcliff Entertainment stepped up to release it on October 11. Whether anyone will come out for it remains to be seen, but MCU star Sebastian Stan is largely unrecognizable as a young Donald Trump.

Trump is the titular apprentice of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), a ruthless lawyer who takes him under his wing and teaches him every dirty trick that he knows. Cohn may have done too good of a job mentoring Trump, as the film depicts his transformation into a ruthless and self-centered figure who only cares about himself.

The Apprentice | Official Trailer | Exclusively in Theaters October 11

Saturday Night

Saturday Night Live isn’t celebrating its 50th anniversary until next year, but the new film, Saturday Night, revisits the very beginning of the series. The entire movie takes place in the 90 minutes before the first episode of SNL goes live, and Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is rapidly losing control of his cast.

Cory Michael Smith co-stars as Chevy Chase, with Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, and Kim Matula as Jane Curtin. That’s an impressive cast playing an even more impressive set of comedy legends.

SATURDAY NIGHT - New Trailer (HD)

Agatha All Along

You’ve got to hand it to Marvel. For a show that doesn’t have a lot of excitement behind it, the Agatha All Along team has crafted some pretty fun trailers for the upcoming miniseries. This may be the final trailer before its debut on September 18, and it’s got a retro style that mirrors a grindhouse flick from the ’70s.

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision as she attempts to reclaim her power alongside a new coven of witches. Knowing Agatha, she’ll be stabbing a few members of her coven in the back along the way.