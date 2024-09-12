 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

The best movie and show trailers of the week of September 12

By
The cast of The Franchise.
HBO

Any week that includes a first look at a new HBO series and a new DreamWorks Animation flick is going to rank among the best movie and show trailers of the month. But for this week, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s also a delicious throwback trailer for Marvel’s next series, as well as previews of the political firestorm movie of the year and the origin story of a TV comedy franchise. These are the best movie and show trailers for the week of September 12.

The Franchise

The cast of The Franchise.
HBO

The Franchise is HBO’s new comedy series that spoofs superheroes by chronicling the behind-the-scenes chaos of a comic book movie. The Franchise’s cast includes Himesh Patel, Lolly Adefope, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, Darren Goldstein, and Isaac Cole Powell. The Boys‘ Aya Cash and Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Brühl also star.

Recommended Videos

It’s a little too early to get a feel for the major characters on the show, but the superhero parody should seem very familiar to anyone who has ever watched one of those movies.

The Franchise | Official Teaser | HBO

The Wild Robot

Roz comforts her adoptive gosling in The Wild Robot.
DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation’s newest film, The Wild Robot, is getting a lot of buzz, drawing comparisons to Pixar flicks and The Iron Giant. Lupita Nyong’o stars as the voice of Roz, a robot lost on an uncharted island. She discovers a new purpose for herself in the wild as the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor), and the best friend of a fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal).

Although Roz believes she’s found a home, another robot, Vontra (Stephanie Hsu), has come looking for her with a mission to bring her back where she belongs.

The Wild Robot | Final Trailer

The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice.
Briarcliff Entertainment

The Apprentice is the Donald Trump movie that Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see. And apparently, that was enough to scare off all of the major film distributors in America, because only Briarcliff Entertainment stepped up to release it on October 11. Whether anyone will come out for it remains to be seen, but MCU star Sebastian Stan is largely unrecognizable as a young Donald Trump.

Trump is the titular apprentice of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), a ruthless lawyer who takes him under his wing and teaches him every dirty trick that he knows. Cohn may have done too good of a job mentoring Trump, as the film depicts his transformation into a ruthless and self-centered figure who only cares about himself.

The Apprentice | Official Trailer | Exclusively in Theaters October 11

Saturday Night

The cast of Saturday Night.
Sony Pictures

Saturday Night Live isn’t celebrating its 50th anniversary until next year, but the new film, Saturday Night, revisits the very beginning of the series. The entire movie takes place in the 90 minutes before the first episode of SNL goes live, and Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is rapidly losing control of his cast.

Cory Michael Smith co-stars as Chevy Chase, with Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, and Kim Matula as Jane Curtin. That’s an impressive cast playing an even more impressive set of comedy legends.

SATURDAY NIGHT - New Trailer (HD)

Agatha All Along

The cast of Agatha All Along.
Marvel Studios

You’ve got to hand it to Marvel. For a show that doesn’t have a lot of excitement behind it, the Agatha All Along team has crafted some pretty fun trailers for the upcoming miniseries. This may be the final trailer before its debut on September 18, and it’s got a retro style that mirrors a grindhouse flick from the ’70s.

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision as she attempts to reclaim her power alongside a new coven of witches. Knowing Agatha, she’ll be stabbing a few members of her coven in the back along the way.

Harkness of Horror | Agatha All Along | Disney+

Editors’ Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The best movie and show trailers for the week of June 7
The cast of Alien: Romulus.

Some weeks are better than others for trailers. But the week of June 7 was wild, and the three major theatrical trailers released in that time span delivered thrilling previews for their respective movies. Some of the low-budget movie trailers of the week were less impressive, and that's why they didn't make the list.

Rounding out this week's selection of the best movie and show trailers are two Netflix previews. The first Netflix trailer looks like it could be another sleeper hit, while an animated trailer is giving us a peek at a video game adaptation that we've wanted to see done right for the last two decades.
Alien: Romulus

Read more
The best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 17
Matt Smith in House of the Dragon.

Because of the TV upfronts, when advertising time is bought and sold months in advance, it's been an unusually busy week for trailers. There aren't many times that new trailers for Only Murders in the Building and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wouldn't make the cut. But when rounding up the best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 17, they can't all be winners.

There's a deceptively simple formula to making a great trailer. It has to show enough to entice the audience and yet not spoil the story by making us feel like we've already seen the major plot points. It's shocking how many movies give away their own ending in the trailer. Fortunately, none of our picks for the week have too many spoilers. And we can't wait to watch these films and TV series.
House of the Dragon season 2

Read more
The best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 3
Freya Allan in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Unless you're super dialed in to the latest entertainment news every day of the week, it's really easy to miss a new trailer for your favorite movie or TV show. That's why we're bringing together the best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 3 in one place. All you really have to do now is scroll down and hit play.

Just releasing a new trailer isn't enough to get it on our roundup. We believe that the best trailers are the ones that don't give away too much about the story, while also building up a sense of excitement for the film or TV series. Most of all, we still want to be surprised when we actually watch the programing in question. Keep this in mind as we go over this week's trailers.
From season 3

Read more