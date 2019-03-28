Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Angelina Jolie may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals

Rick Marshall
By

At this point, it’s probably easier to count the number of high-profile actors who haven’t been in a Marvel Studios movie than those who have — and there might be one fewer name on that list soon.

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, shifting from her recent work behind the camera to a prominent role in front of it.

The role Jolie will play in the film is unconfirmed at this point, but one of the lead characters in the film is expected to be Sersi, a member of the immortal race known as Eternals who live among humans. A love story involving Sersi and another eternal, Ikaris, is reported to be one of the central elements of the film’s plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If not Sersi, Jolie could also be in talks to play the film’s primary villain when she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created by comics legend Jack Kirby, The Eternals made their debut in The Eternals No. 1, published in 1976. The species of powerful, immortal beings were created by the Celestials — the massive beings introduced in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie — as part of the latter’s evolutionary experiments on Earth eons ago. The Eternals were locked in a never-ending war with The Deviants, their similarly powerful, but destructive counterparts.

Acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman penned a popular reboot of The Eternals along with artist John Romita Jr. that was first published in 2006 and brought the characters into the modern era of Marvel Comics.

The Eternals is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

If Jolie does take the role in The Eternals, it won’t be her first foray into comic book movies. She previously starred in 2008’s Wanted, an adaptation of the comic of the same name, and has starred in various other action-friendly sci-fi and fantasy films over the years, including the Tomb Raider franchise (based on the video games) and 2014’s Maleficent. The film would be her first live-action film based on a superhero comic, though.

There is no word on when The Eternals is expected to hit theaters at this point.

Don't Miss

Star Wars: Episode IX: Everything we know so far
Tim Cook Apple TV+
Home Theater

Yesterday’s Apple event was a whiplash-inducing parade of copycat services

Apple showed off a massive barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its Showtime event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
tim cook oprah
Home Theater

Apple’s show time event: A whiplash-inducing bundle of copycat services

Apple unleashed a barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its latest event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

It's official: Avengers: Endgame will be Marvel's first three-hour movie

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Spider-Man ventures Far From Home in globe-trotting new posters

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bill and ted face the music news cast trailer release date 2
Movies & TV

Death slips back into his robes, signs on for Bill and Ted 3's reunion tour

As the Bill and Ted franchise turns 30, a third installment that the cast and creative team call Bill and Ted Face the Music is officially in preproduction, though there are big hurdles to overcome.
Posted By Rick Marshall
shazam review rev 1 shzm fp 0015 high res jpeg
Movies & TV

Shazam review: A supersized mash-up of two films that just don’t work together

Warner Bros. Pictures superhero movie Shazam! never quite manages to figure out what kind of movie it wants to be, or who it's actually made for, but still offers some entertaining moments.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 trailer is the most-watched Netflix video on YouTube

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

'Leaked' marketing materials confirm a number of Star Wars: Episode IX rumors

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams has wrapped production on Star Wars: Episode IX, which he directed and co-wrote. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bear grylls the island grylls1
Movies & TV

Netflix's You vs. Wild trailer puts Bear Grylls' fate in your hands

Think you have what it takes to survive in the wilderness, Bear Grylls-style? You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive Netflix series that takes cues from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will let you prove it.
Posted By Chris Gates
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone series gets a set of new, creepy trailers

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mlb tmobile home run derby virtual reality cardinals stadium
Deals

Here’s how to watch the 2019 MLB season online, without cable

If you’re a cord cutter but don’t want to miss the 2019 MLB season, you’ve got a few options. Read on to find out how you can watch Major League Baseball games right on your computer or mobile device.
Posted By Lucas Coll
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

From The First Avenger to Infinity War: Marvel’s Cinematic Universe so far

Avengers: Endgame is looming large and we could all use a refresher on the important events leading up to this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's a recap of everything that's happened so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall