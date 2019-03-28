Share

At this point, it’s probably easier to count the number of high-profile actors who haven’t been in a Marvel Studios movie than those who have — and there might be one fewer name on that list soon.

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, shifting from her recent work behind the camera to a prominent role in front of it.

The role Jolie will play in the film is unconfirmed at this point, but one of the lead characters in the film is expected to be Sersi, a member of the immortal race known as Eternals who live among humans. A love story involving Sersi and another eternal, Ikaris, is reported to be one of the central elements of the film’s plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If not Sersi, Jolie could also be in talks to play the film’s primary villain when she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created by comics legend Jack Kirby, The Eternals made their debut in The Eternals No. 1, published in 1976. The species of powerful, immortal beings were created by the Celestials — the massive beings introduced in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie — as part of the latter’s evolutionary experiments on Earth eons ago. The Eternals were locked in a never-ending war with The Deviants, their similarly powerful, but destructive counterparts.

Acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman penned a popular reboot of The Eternals along with artist John Romita Jr. that was first published in 2006 and brought the characters into the modern era of Marvel Comics.

The Eternals is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

If Jolie does take the role in The Eternals, it won’t be her first foray into comic book movies. She previously starred in 2008’s Wanted, an adaptation of the comic of the same name, and has starred in various other action-friendly sci-fi and fantasy films over the years, including the Tomb Raider franchise (based on the video games) and 2014’s Maleficent. The film would be her first live-action film based on a superhero comic, though.

There is no word on when The Eternals is expected to hit theaters at this point.