The 5 best Godzilla movies, ranked

Blair Marnell
Godzilla strikes an impressive pose in Godzilla Minus One.
Toho

This week, Godzilla is back in theaters with Godzilla Minus One, the first Japanese film in the franchise since 2016’s Shin Godzilla. So far, the early box office projections have Godzilla Minus One finishing at No.3 this weekend with over $11 million. American audiences seem more conditioned to show up for Legendary’s MonsterVerse movies than the genuine article straight from Japan.

But if you have only ever watched the American Godzilla films, including the truly awful 1998 reboot, then you’re missing out on some of the best monster movies ever made. Japan has been producing Godzilla films since 1954, and while not all of them are great, the ones that get it right are the reason why Godzilla movies are still being made nearly seven decades after the King of the Monsters made his debut.

To celebrate the arrival of Godzilla Minus One, we’re looking back at the five best Godzilla movies, ranked from worst to first. And all of these films are easily available on digital outlets.

5. Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

Destoroyah takes on Godzilla in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.
Toho

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah marked the end of an era for the Japanese Godzilla films and one of the few stories that directly called back to the events of the original 1954 Godzilla movie. In this sequel, the Destoroyah creatures are revealed to have been created by the Oxygen Destroyer weapon that killed the original Godzilla decades earlier. Now, the current Godzilla is dying from a nuclear meltdown in his own heart, and when he dies, Godzilla may take the entire planet with him.

This movie also went a long way toward redeeming Godzilla Jr., the divisive adoptive offspring of Godzilla. Godzilla Jr. even falls in battle to Destoroyah’s combined form, forcing Godzilla to avenge his son and save the world one last time.

Rent or buy Godzilla vs. Destoroyah on Google Play, Prime Video, and YouTube.

4. Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla looms large in the first film from the MonsterVerse.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Hardcore fans of the Japanese Godzilla films tend to be dismissive of the MonsterVerse currently being made for American audiences. But the 2014 Godzilla has earned its place among the best in the franchise. Before directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards was tasked with bringing Godzilla back to the big screen in the first American remake since the disastrous 1998 film.

Edwards keeps Godzilla largely off-screen for almost half the movie, arguably making it even more memorable when Godzilla finally appears. The film does make the mistake of killing its best human character, Bryan Cranston’s Joe Brody, way too early, and his presence is clearly missed late in the movie. But for a modern monster mash, few films do it better than this one.

Watch Godzilla on Max.

3. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

Godzilla attacks Mechagodzilla from behind in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.
Toho

While the design for Mechagodzilla may be considered cheesy by modern standards, he was one of the most memorable monsters to give Godzilla a real run for his money. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla begins with Godzilla seemingly on another vendetta against humanity before the real Godzilla finally appears and confronts his robotic doppelganger.

Mechagodzilla was created by aliens as the first stage of an invasion, and not even Godzilla can withstand its power alone. An ancient monster called King Caesar is called upon to team up with Godzilla against their mutual enemy. But this wouldn’t be the last time that Mechagodzilla appeared.

Watch Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla on Max.

2. Shin Godzilla (2016)

Godzilla attacks in Shin Godzilla.
Toho

One of the most memorable aspects of Shin Godzilla is that it’s not immediately clear that the monster at the beginning of the movie is Godzilla. The reveal comes when the creature begins mutating into a more familiar form of Godzilla, and it proves to be just as resilient against conventional weapons as the previous incarnations of the title character.

There is an element of political satire that gets a little worn out, as the Japanese government and military have meeting after meeting about how to deal with Godzilla while the creature’s threat becomes exponentially greater. By the time Godzilla emerges in his final form, he’s the most terrifying version of the character that we’ve seen to date.

Rent or buy Shin Godzilla on Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

1. Godzilla (1954)

The original King of the Monsters in Godzilla.
Toho

The original Godzilla may not have the special effects wizardry of the modern films, but it’s truly a classic among monster films. Between the Japanese cut and the American re-edit, the former is clearly superior to the latter. Barely a decade after World War II, the unstoppable creature known as Godzilla heads toward Japan and leaves incredible devastation in its wake. This isn’t the heroic or noble Godzilla of the later films; this is an unrelenting monster that can not be killed by conventional weapons alone.

If anything, the black-and-white footage only lends Godzilla more authenticity as a threat. The monster footage looks better that way. This movie would have been a classic even if it hadn’t spawned the longest-running film franchise in history. It’s the best Godzilla movie and the gold standard for monster flicks of any era.

Watch Godzilla on Max.

Blair Marnell

Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 52 best shows on Netflix in December 2023
The cast of Obliterated.

There's only one month left in 2023, and Netflix is not letting up in terms of its original programing plans in the first week of December. The new comedy action series Obliterated has arrived alongside the remaining two episodes of Virgin River season 5. This month will also bring the final episodes of The Crown, as well as additional installments of Squid Game: The Challenge.

How long will there be something new on Netflix before the effects of the writers' and actors' strikes catch up with the world's largest streamer? It's too soon to say, but we'll definitely notice a slowdown when it arrives. For now, keep checking back every Friday for our updated guide to the best shows on Netflix.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (December 2023)
The cast of Family Switch.

There are weeks where Netflix's selection of movies enters some strange territory. Case in point is the 2019 B-movie Primal, which is clawing its way up the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. And it's not the only obscure title on the rise this week. The Silencing and The Secret: Dare To Dream, two films with nuclear-level bad reviews, are among the top three movies on Netflix.

This week also has the premiere of a Netflix original family comedy Family Switch, which features veteran performers Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms alongside Wednesday's Emma Myers. This could be the new No. 1 film on Netflix by the end of the weekend.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (December 2023)
The cast of Candy Cane Lane.

Whatever deal that Amazon Prime Video had with Warner Bros. that brought last year's films to Prime Video appears to be over. The Batman, Elvis, and other WB films have left Prime Video, but there is a nice consolation prize. A24's breakout hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is now streaming on Prime Video. And it's an oddly effective choice for the holidays because of its themes of family and connection.

Prime Video has also just debuted Candy Cane Lane, a new Eddie Murphy comedy that veers off in some strange directions. But Murphy's screen presence can make almost anything work except for his sci-fi movies. And there are still more new movies coming to Prime Video later in December. But for the first weekend of the month, these are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Read more