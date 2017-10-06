‘The Man In The High Castle’ season 3 clip premieres at New York Comic Con

Why it matters to you The Man in the High Castle is one of Amazon's most successful and popular original series, and season 3 should be even crazier than the first two.

So far, New York Comic Con has been very kind to fans of Philip K. Dick, the legendary science fiction author whose works inspired popular (and occasionally groundbreaking) films such as Blade Runner, Total Recall, and A Scanner Darkly.

In addition to blessing us with the first trailer for upcoming anthology series Electric Dreams, NYCC 2017 marked the debut of our second official look (following a teaser which dropped in January) at The Man in the High Castle‘s third season, in the form of a three-minute clip (viewable above).

In the clip, SS Obergruppenführer John Smith (Rufus Sewell) meets with a Nazi scientist who is overseeing experimentation on a young film courier, Fatima Hassan. The scientist explains to Smith that the woman is a “traveler” — a version of Hassan from an alternate reality within the “multiverse” — and provides evidence for his claim (along with the film reel she was carrying prior to her capture).

The existence of alternate realities is a recurring thread in High Castle, featuring most prominently early in the first season and acting as a catalyst to bring together lead characters. Season two ended with Smith taking command of the Third Reich alongside Heinrich Himmler following a coup which exposed a nefarious plot by Martin Heusmann against Japan; we’re curious to see whether he decides to investigate these “travelers” further, given his newfound power. The film reel taken from the “traveler” could also play a prominent role, especially considering the final scene of season 2, where Smith gains access to the film collection of the late führer.

For those unaware, The Man in the High Castle is a 1962 alternative history novel, in which Dick explores a hypothetical scenario where the Axis powers prevailed in World War II, thus subjecting the United States to the oppressive regimes of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Alexa Davalos (Defiance), Rupert Evans (Hellboy [2004]), and Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars) star in the series.

In 2015, we had our first look at Amazon’s television adaptation of the novel at Comic-Con (though it was the San Diego flagship convention). In the years since, the series has become one of the most popular Amazon originals, rivaling acclaimed shows like Transparent in terms of popularity and reputation. Season 3 will arrive sometime in 2018.