In The Mines of Mandalore, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) follows through on the promise he made in The Mandalorian’s season 3 premiere. The second chapter of the Disney+ series’ long-awaited third season follows Din and Grogu as they embark on a dangerous journey first to the surface of Mandalore and then into the sundered planet’s underground tunnels and mines. Along the way, Din ends up in a deadly situation that only Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is able to rescue him from.

In case all of that wasn’t enough, episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 also ends with a revelation that raises a number of exciting new possibilities for the show’s future. With that in mind, here are five questions we’re dying to have answered after The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2.

Who else knows Mandalore is inhabitable?

It’s revealed early on in The Mines of Mandalore that, just as Bo-Katan and Din suspected, the air on Mandalore is not, in fact, poisonous. That means the planet is still habitable, though, its sundered landscape, numerous ruins, and dangerous subterranean creatures would make actually living there difficult. When Bo-Katan arrives on Mandalore later in the episode, Din informs her that she was right all along about the planet’s conditions.

Is there anyone else who actually knows what the true state of Mandalore is? In the Mandalorian season 3 premiere, Din tells The Armorer (Emily Swallow) he bought a piece of Mandalorian architecture from a Jawa who, in turn, got it from a traveler who claimed they had visited Mandalore. Who could this mystery traveler be? Even more importantly, are they, Din, and Bo-Katan the only ones who know Mandalore is (mostly) safe to visit?

Why doesn’t Bo-Katan try to claim the Darksaber?

Bo-Katan rescues Din Djarin from near death in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 by using the Darksaber to cut apart his mysterious alien captor. In doing so, Bo-Katan proves that she is, at the very least, far more capable with the Darksaber than Din is. Despite that fact, Bo-Katan doesn’t try to claim the Darksaber for herself in The Mines of Mandalore. Instead, she gives it back to Din without a second thought.

Her decision to do so is genuinely surprising, especially considering how aware Bo-Katan is of the leverage and respect she would regain among her people were she to reclaim the Darksaber. Is it possible she’s simply waiting to challenge Din for the Darksaber? Or is there a part of her that, instead, worries she isn’t actually worthy of wielding the weapon? The answer to that question, whatever it may be, will likely end up defining all of Bo-Katan’s future decisions in The Mandalorian season 3.

Is there only one mythosaur on Mandalore?

At the end of The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2, Bo-Katan dives into the living waters of Mandalore to save Din Djarin only to come face-to-face with an actual mythosaur. The encounter shocks Bo-Katan because the mythosaurs not only have a deep, ancient connection to Mandalorian culture but also because the race of gigantic creatures was said to have gone extinct long ago. However, in The Mines of Mandalore, Bo-Katan discovers that there is at least one mythosaur still alive on Mandalore.

The mythosaur’s appearance in The Mandalorian carries a lot of weight within the context of the show’s story, but it’s also worth asking: Is the mythosaur Bo-Katan sees the only one that’s alive on Mandalore? Or are there others living in secret on the planet as well?

Will Bo-Katan and Din try to rebuild Mandalore?

In The Mines of Mandalore, Din and Bo-Katan discover that Mandalore’s atmosphere is breathable even though the planet itself has been turned into one large tomb of what it used to be. Despite how much work it would take, that means there’s nothing actually stopping Bo-Katan and Din from trying to rebuild Mandalore. Whether or not they actually try to do so remains to be seen.

For what it’s worth, Bo-Katan’s brief sighting of a mythosaur beneath the living waters of Mandalore may be all the motivation she and Din need in order to try and pull off the very reconstruction that so many of their fellow Mandalorians have long believed to be impossible.

Who will tame the mythosaur?

It’s said that Mandalore’s mythosaurs were once tamed and ridden by the ancient Mandalorians. The reveal that there is, at the very least, one mythosaur still alive on Mandalore, therefore, raises the possibility of one of The Mandalorian’s characters someday taming and riding the beast.

Which character will emerge as the mythosaur’s lucky rider, though? Odds are, it’ll likely be Pedro Pascal’s Din. However, Bo-Katan will almost certainly want to try taming the beast, too, and there’s even a possibility Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) could throw his hat in the ring at some point.

Regardless of who its rider ends up being, fans will just have to wait to see what role the newly discovered mythosaur has to play in The Mandalorian season 3’s story.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

