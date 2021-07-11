  1. Movies & TV
No, there’s no free UFC 264 live stream — you need to pay

Earlier this year, President Dana White issued a warning to anyone thinking about broadcasting UFC fights illegally. That means there’s no chance of a free UFC 264 live stream — just like with all other UFC events. This is solely a pay-per-view event so you’ll need to pay up if you want to watch the action unfold live.

Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to watch UFC 264 online. The event is being broadcast to the nation exclusively through ESPN+ right now. Pricing is set at $70 for the UFC 264 PPV but new ESPN+ subscribers can save $40 when they bundle it together with an annual membership to the streaming service. That means it costs just $90 for both giving you plenty of entertainment for the future too.

UFC 264 features a lightweight bout between former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. It’s the third bout for the pair with each fighter currently on one win each, so both fighters will be keen to make an impression and win the final part of the trilogy. Alongside that are welterweight bouts between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, heavyweight fights between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy on the main card. It should be quite the night for thrilling fights and the only way to see it live is via ESPN+.

ESPN+ isn’t solely the home of UFC either. The streaming service is also the leading destination for both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, along with PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. You can watch all the latest fights, games, and matches, as well as archived coverage too, all at no added cost. There are also plenty of ESPN+ originals and sports documentaries to catch up on too.

The so-called ESPN+ UFC 264 PPV Bundle is only valid for the next few minutes though, so you’ll need to be fast! Don’t forget — by signing up now, you’re saving $40 on what it would usually cost to take out an ESPN+ subscription, plus you get to see UFC 264 too. Sign up now before McGregor and Poirier step into the octagon and you miss out.

