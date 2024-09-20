3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (September 20-22)

It’s always refreshing to see that Hulu has some new movies to watch mid-month, rather than dropping all of its titles at the beginning of the month. And unless you’re really into Transformers or Beetlejuice, there aren’t many good reasons to go to the movie theaters any time soon. That’s why we’ve selected three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

Our first selection is a period drama starring Emma Stone from the director of Poor Things, while our second is an unconventional horror film. To close out this week’s selection, we’ve got an action movie that lets you check your brain at the door.

The Favourite (2018)

Before Emma Stone collaborated with director Yorgos Lanthimos on Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness, she was one of the leading players in his period drama The Favourite. Stone plays Abigail Hill, a young woman who is desperate to regain her standing in the British royal court in the early 18th century. Abigail’s cousin, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), seemingly already has her future secured as the advisor and lover of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman).

Abigail turns out to be pretty adept at gaining Anne’s attention, which only serves to anger Sarah. In order to survive her cousin’s wrath, Abigail may have to make a questionable alliance with Robert Harley (Nicholas Hoult), who wants to manipulate Anne for his own purposes.

Handling the Undead (2024)

Handling the Undead is not like any zombie horror film that you’ve seen before. The dead do indeed rise from their graves in this Norwegian movie, but they’re not flesh-eating monsters. They’re just barely functioning bodies that are shadows of their former selves. The story follows three families affected by these returns, including Anna (Presumed Innocent‘s Renate Reinsve), a suicidal mother whose desire to end her own life is interrupted by the resurrection of her young son.

Meanwhile, an older woman named Tora (Bente Børsum) is reunited with her formerly dead lover, Elisabet (Olga Damani). And the final part of the narrative focuses on David (Anders Danielsen Lie) and his newly returned wife, Eva (Bahar Pars). There’s no easy way for any of the living to deal with the dead, but the film revolves around their attempts to do so.

Boy Kills World (2024)

Boy Kills World didn’t get many glowing reviews, including the one DT’s Jason Struss wrote. But it sure looks a lot better when compared to Bill Skarsgård’s other 2024 action revenge epic, The Crow. In this dystopian future, Boy (Skarsgård) was rendered mute by an attack that left his family dead.

When Boy becomes a man, he sets out to avenge his loss by any means necessary. Archer‘s H. Jon Benjamin lends his inimitable voice to Boy’s inner dialogue, and he’s the best part of the movie. If you leave your brain at the door, and lower your expectations, then Boy Kills World is enjoyable. You may not want to tell a lot of people you liked it, though.

