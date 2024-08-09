 Skip to main content
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 9-11)

Hulu can’t always match its streaming competitors in terms of sheer volume. But when it comes to movies, Hulu has one of the best lineups that you can watch. All of those billions that Disney spent on Fox did not go to waste. Now, the film library of 20th Century Fox has a home alongside some of the top films of yesteryear from other studios.

Our latest picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a black comedy, an underappreciated sci-fi flick, and a musical fantasy that should appeal to both children and their parents.

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Three men looking at something, surprised in a scene from Horrible Bosses.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If there’s anything that almost everyone can relate to, it’s having a bad boss at some point in your life. Horrible Bosses takes that idea to the extreme of black comedy. Nick Hendricks (Jason Bateman) works for a literal psychopath, Dave Harken (Kevin Spacey), while Dale Arbus (Charlie Day) is sexually harassed by his boss, Julia Harris (Jennifer Aniston), who wants to destroy his impending marriage. Kurt Buckman (Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis) had a boss that he loved, until the boss’ drug-addicted son, Bobby Pellit (The Penguin‘s Colin Farrell), takes over the business.

The trio of friends are talked into getting rid of each others’ bosses in a murder plot that quickly goes off the rails. Especially when an actual murder is committed by someone else that could land these friends in jail… or worse.

Watch Horrible Bosses on Hulu.

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund in Tron: Legacy.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The original Tron was way ahead of its time in 1982, and so too was the sequel, Tron: Legacy. Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner are both back for this film, but the focus falls on Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), the son of the first film’s main character, Kevin Flynn (Bridges). Decades after his father’s disappearance, Sam accidentally gets stranded in the Grid, the artificial world created by Kevin.

Since we last saw the Grid, Kevin’s younger duplicate, Clu (Bridges), has deposed the elder Flynn. And now that Sam has found his way into the digital world, Clu thinks he’s found his way to expand his influence to the real world. Sam’s only ally is Quorra (Olivia Wilde), an artificial living being who was created in the Grid. If they can survive long enough, Sam might finally get that father and son reunion he was hoping to find.

Watch Tron: Legacy on Hulu.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

A man stands next to a crocodile in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.
Sony Pictures

Our final movie for the week is a musical fantasy for the whole family. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile features a title character who can sing his way into the hearts of everyone he meets. The problem is that Lyle (Shawn Mendes) has got terrible stage fright that keeps him from revealing his talent to the world. Lyle’s first owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), bets everything he owns that Lyle can be a hit on stage… only to lose it all when Lyle can’t perform.

Years later, Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley) and his parents, Katie (Constance Wu) and Joseph (Scoot McNairy), discover a fully grown Lyle living in their home. After befriending Lyle and keeping his existence a secret, the Primm family attempts to get him to reconcile with Hector. But not everyone loves Lyle or his singing, and the Primms need to team up with Hector to save him.

 Watch Lyle, Lyle Crocodile on Hulu.

