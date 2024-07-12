3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (July 12-14)

The weekend is here, and Hulu is ready to entertain you. All you have to do is make the time to watch, either at home or on the go. While there are bigger hits in theater for the summer, there’s a whole world of choices at your fingertips through your Hulu subscription.

Two of this week’s selections for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend have an international flavor. The third movie is a charming rom-com that slipped under the radar at the beginning of 2024, but is waiting to be rediscovered.

Recommended Videos

Which Brings Me to You (2024)

For lovers, this week’s rom-com selection is Which Brings Me to You, a film most people didn’t see when it was in theaters earlier this year. Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff star as Jane and Will, two strangers who meet at a wedding. After almost hooking up and parting on bad terms, Will convinces Jane to stay with him and talk. And that’s most of the film, really.

But what makes this movie work really well is that we see the flashbacks as Will and Jane share the stories of their past relationships, and all of the love and heartache that came with them. They’re opening up some old emotional wounds while feeling each other out for a deeper connection. But if this couple is going to make it, it’s going to take a leap of faith.

Watch Which Brings Me to You on Hulu.

13 Assassins (2010)

Shōgun fans will probably want to check out 13 Assassins, although this movie is admittedly more action-heavy than FX’s miniseries. The story is set near the middle of the 19th century in Japan. Lord Matsudaira Naritsugu (Gorō Inagaki) has brutalized the citizens of his country through torture, rape, and murder. Matsudaira has near immunity for his crimes because his half-brother is the Shogun, and he plans to elevate him to the Shogunate Council.

Fearful that a civil war will erupt if Matsudaira gains power, Shimada Shinzaemon (Koji Yakusho) and 12 other samurai plan to ambush and assassinate him before that can happen. The men know that this may be a suicide mission, but they soon realize that someone has been tipped off about their intentions. Now the assassins have to fight for their lives before they can see their bloody task through to the end.

Watch 13 Assassins on Hulu.

The Monk and the Gun (2023)

The Monk and the Gun is a satirical drama that has some basis in reality. It’s set in 2006, as the nation of Bhutan prepares to hold its first-ever election after the king steps down. However, the population isn’t sure how to handle their newfound freedom, and even the idea of an election is foreign to them. Tandin Wangchuk plays the titular monk, Tashi, who is asked by his elder to get weapons because the monks are afraid that there will be a violent uprising.

Harry Einhorn also stars as Ron Coleman, an American who is in Bhutan to track down a rare rifle, which has just been procured by Tashu. The monk isn’t simply willing to let the rifle go, but he’ll consider a trade if Coleman can get him more modern military weapons. Some of the film slips into spoof, but The Monk and the Gun has heart and some well-earned comedic moments as well.

Watch The Monk and the Gun on Hulu.