 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 movies like The Boy and the Heron you should watch

Blair Marnell
By
Mahito Maki and the Grey Heron in The Boy and the Heron.
Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has been making animated films for 60 years, so it’s not unusual to hear him called “the Walt Disney of Japan.” The key differences between Miyazaki and Disney are that Miyazaki is a better writer, and his animated worlds erupt with imagination far beyond most of Disney’s films. Even Miyazaki’s latest film, The Boy and the Heron, has been recognized as a modern masterpiece that ranks among our picks for the best animated movies of 2023.

Miyazaki drew heavily from his own life when telling the story of Mahito Maki, a 12-year-old Japanese boy who loses his mother in a tragic fire during World War II. In his grief, Mahito encounters a grey heron who speaks to him and promises to reunite him with his mother if Mahito agrees to come with him. From there, it’s another fantastical journey that Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have mastered over the decades.

Recommended Videos

It would be easy to fill up our choices for three movies like The Boy and the Heron that you should watch with only Miyazaki’s films. You really can’t go wrong with any of the Studio Ghibli films. But in the interest of moving beyond Ghibli, our picks all came from other animation studios. The one thing that they all have in common is a blend of fantasy and reality while its young characters come of age.

Related

Your Name (2016)

Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu in Your Name.
Toho

Your Name was such a blockbuster worldwide that even non-anime fans may have heard of it. The body-swapping premise is simple and yet extremely effective as high school students Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu inexplicably trade places with each other. Taki and Mitsuha have never met before, but they each have to live out a day in the other’s body before they can switch back.

Over time, Taki and Mitsuha figure out how to communicate with each other, and they even find ways to improve their respective lives. However, their experience has created a bond that neither of them fully understands. They don’t realize that the space between them is more than it seems, and they may never get to meet each other in person.

Watch Your Name on Crunchyroll.

Mirai (2018)

Mirai and Kun in Mirai.
Toho

Mirai is not the star of the movie that shares her name. Instead, the main character is Kun, a 4-year-old boy with much to learn about empathy. Kun is angered by the way his parents dote on his new baby sister, Mirai, as he feels that their attention should be his alone.

Kun soon finds himself experiencing things beyond mere reality, like swapping places with the family dog or encountering a 14-year-old Mirai from the future. Kun’s magical journey includes brief trips back in time where he can see for himself how his family came to be and what he needs to become. But none of that will matter unless Kun accepts his sister as a part of his life.

Rent or buy Mirai on Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (2022)

Anzu and Kaoru in The Tunnel To Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes.
Sentai Filmworks

One of the common themes among anime fantasy films is that magic is real, but magical power also has its limits. There’s a magic tunnel in The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes that can grant wishes to people who use it, but the price is high. In a small town in Japan, high school students Kaoru Touno and Anzu Hanashiro separately discover the mythical Urashima Tunnel, and they bond while attempting to determine how to use its wishing powers to give them their heart’s desire.

One of the first things they learn is that time spent inside the tunnel moves more slowly than the outside world. Kaoru and Anzu like each other but are reluctant to share what they really want from the tunnel. But only one of them is willing to give themselves over to the power of the tunnel fully, even if it means they can never go back to the life they had outside.

Rent or buy The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes on Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great comedies you need to watch on Christmas Day
A family sits down for dinner in The Ref.

Let's face it: Christmas can sometimes be a downer. It could be that gathering together with your family is more stressful than joyful, or maybe this year, you're all alone and aren't feeling too great about that.

Well, there's one easy way to chase away the blues, at least for a couple of hours: watching a good comedy. No, we're not talking about Scrooged or Home Alone; everyone knows to watch them at this time of year. These three comedies are either underrated or just aren't thought about at Christmas. It's a shame, as it's the perfect time to watch them.

Read more
5 best Christmas movies on Netflix you need to watch
A man puts his hand on the steering wheel in a car in a scene from The Noel Diary.

The holiday season is the perfect time to sit back, relax, and throw on a Christmas movie. Whether it's an iconic classic like Home Alone or a family favorite like Elf, nothing will increase your holiday spirit quite like a Christmas movie. Netflix is celebrating Christmas throughout December with a special holiday section featuring a wide selection of festive movies.

There are multiple options for Christmas movies, ranging from rom-coms and adult dramas to animated comedies. Below, we picked out the five best Christmas movies on Netflix you need to watch, including a well-known romantic comedy/drama ensemble, a family adventure with Santa, and an Academy Award nominee.
Love Actually (2003)

Read more
Where to watch Elf, the Will Ferrell Christmas movie
Will Ferrell in Elf.

Twenty years ago, who would have guessed that Elf would become one of the all-time great Christmas movies? It was only the second feature film helmed by Jon Favreau, and it was one of Will Ferrell's first leading roles following his long stint on Saturday Night Live. That combination proved to be too irresistible for audiences to pass up, which is why Elf is now celebrating two decades as a perennial holiday hit.

Ferrell stars as Buddy the elf, who just happens to be biologically human. Buddy grew up in the North Pole surrounded by elves who work for Santa Claus. He just doesn't fit in very well among the elves. One holiday season, Santa gives Buddy the inspiration to travel from the North Pole to New York City so he can meet the father he never knew. That's the basic setup for Elf, and now we're going to tell you where you can stream it this holiday season.
Where is Elf streaming?

Read more