3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024

December is a very reality-TV-centric month on Hulu, as a number of shows from Warner Bros. Discovery are on loan… and those just happen to be the same trashy TV series that clog up the pipes at Max. They are truly not the best examples of the television medium, but there are so many of them that the quality shows get overshadowed.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in December. All three are newly arrived on the streamer, and they include an Australian crime drama, a thrilling historical series, and a detective series starring Idris Elba in the leading role.

Critical Incident (2024)

Critical Incident is an Australian cop drama that’s recently arrived on Hulu. Akskay Khanna stars as Senior Constable Zil Ahmed, a man whose life is turned upside down after his pursuit of a teenage suspect, Dalia Tun (Zoe Boe), leaves a bystander seriously wounded and his career as a cop in jeopardy. In the aftermath, Zil’s police comrades turn their back on him and leave him to take the fall.

Things aren’t so hot for Dalia either, as she gets deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld. Her fate is now entwined with Zil’s, and he has to figure out how he can make things right.

Watch Critical Incident on Hulu.

History’s Greatest Escapes (2021-present)

History may not be as fully invested in its original mission statement as it once was, but the cable network can still come up with some winners.

History’s Greatest Escapes lives up to its title with episodes devoted to the real story behind the World War II film The Great Escape, the infamous escape from Alcatraz, El Chapo’s breakout, the escape of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassin, and more. Morgan Freeman lends his voice to these recounts, which only makes these real-life stories more compelling.

Watch History’s Greatest Escapes on Hulu.

Luther (2010-2019)

Over the course of a decade, Idris Elba headlined the British crime series Luther as its title character, DCI John Luther. John is undeniably brilliant, but he’s also prone to obsessive tendencies and violent outbursts that threaten to derail his career. However, John’s issues pale in comparison to Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), a full-on psychopath and murderer who delights in her crimes while practically daring John to catch her.

John’s relationship with Alice plays out during the entire five-season run of Luther, as their relationship evolves into something more complex than cop and criminal. Alice isn’t always at the forefront of John’s cases, as a lot of the stories have a profound effect on him, and rarely for the better.

Watch Luther on Hulu.