Despite Toy Story 3 seeming like the perfect bow to wrap up the beloved Pixar franchise that has touched hearts across generations, Disney being Disney, the company is bringing the gang back for yet another adventure. On Monday, November 12, the company released its first — and very limited — teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, the latest adventure with everyone’s favorite plastic pals and, let’s be honest, we’re all happy to see the gang back together again.

In the trailer we see exactly what everyone was hoping to see, and not much more. Set before a dreamy, cloud patched sky, the toys are seen dancing together in a merry ring to Judy Collins’ nostalgic tune Both Sides Now. The circle begins with Woody (Tom Hanks), of course, followed by his best buddy Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the motley crew.

The scene is all rainbows and green grass until a crazy looking spork shows up in the circle, an apparent makeshift toy with pipe cleaners affixed for arms, popsicle sticks for legs, and a frenzied disposition that suddenly throws the entire scene into the kind of adorable, rambunctious chaos we’re all used to seeing from these animated toys. Our new spork friend loses it, and — through his sudden departure from the circle, throws the entire loop into a jumbled mess of potato parts and tumbling toys.

It’s a quick look, one that follows Disney’s notorious penchant for secrecy with its animated films, but the scene will no doubt delight viewers waiting for just a glimpse of the latest Toy Story adventure, which was originally set to be released in 2017 but was pushed back to June 2019.

While virtually everyone in the original cast is set to return, one voice who likely won’t make it back is that of the late Don Rickles, who voiced (and inspired) the grouchy-but-lovable Mr. Potato Head. The comedy legend died in April 2017 due to kidney failure and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, hadn’t yet recorded his voice role for the film. Still, while we’ll certainly miss Rickles’ well-timed shots and surly disposition, it’s nice to see the rest of the crew — which includes Annie Pots, Laurie Metcalf, Jeff Garlin, and plenty of other familiar voices — back in action.

Toy Story 4 is slated to land in theaters June 21, 2019.