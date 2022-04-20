Montana Story trailer finds siblings in emotional turmoil

Some members of the media have suggested that there’s no room for anything at the box office that isn’t a blockbuster. But this May, Bleecker Street is challenging that notion by releasing a new drama, Montana Story. Scott McGehee and David Siegel wrote and directed the film, which opens up some old emotional wounds for a brother and sister.

In the new trailer for Montana Story, Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) returns to her childhood home for the first time in years, much to the surprise of her bother, Cal (Owen Teague). Their father is dying, but the reunion between Erin and Cal is barely cordial. That’s because Erin is still angry at their father for hurting her years before. And Cal is haunted by the fact that he could have stopped their father, but he couldn’t bring himself to act.

A subplot in the trailer suggests that Erin is determined to save the horse that she grew up with, even if it means finding a way to bring it back home to New York. But the heart of the story appears to be about Erin and Cal emotionally reconnecting and potentially finding the strength to forgive each other and themselves. Whether they can extend that grace to their father remains to be seen.

Bleecker Street has also released a synopsis for the film:

“From the acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.”

Montana Story will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 13.

