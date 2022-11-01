In 1983, the saga of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest to receive a Red Ryder BB Gun in the 1940s was the subject of the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Now, a grownup Ralphie is back for more hijinks in the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, which released its first trailer and poster.

Reprising his role as Ralphie is Peter Billingsley, who now plays the adult version of the character. Set in the 1970s, Ralphie returns to his childhood home to spend Christmas with his mother, Mrs. Parker (Julie Hagerty), after the death of his father. Without his old man, Ralphie takes it upon himself to give his wife (Erinn Hayes) and two children (River Drosche and Julianna Layne) an outstanding Christmas experience like the special one he had with his family over 30 years before.

A Christmas Story Christmas – Official Trailer

Billingsley is not the only familiar face returning for the sequel. Reprising their roles from the original film include Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, Ralphie’s younger brother; Scott Schwartz as Flick, Ralphie’s childhood friend; R.D. Robb as Schwartz, another one of Ralphie’s friends; and Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Ralphie’s childhood bully that he famously fought.

Clay Kaytis will direct a script he co-wrote with Nick Schenk based on a story from Schenk and Billingsley. Kaytis previously directed another holiday film, Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell. Billingsley also serves as a producer alongside Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, and Vince Vaughn.

A Christmas Story Christmas begins streaming on HBO Max starting November 17.

