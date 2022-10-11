The original Unsolved Mysteries series had a famous tagline in which the host, the late Robert Stack, would invite viewers to “join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery.” That might be a tall order if you’re looking to find Bigfoot or trying to prove the existence of extraterrestrials, but it’s easy to forget that some of the cases featured on Unsolved Mysteries were all too real. For the families of the missing or the deceased, it’s no laughing matter. Later this month, Netflix is bringing back its Unsolved Mysteries revival series for nine new episodes, with a different mystery in each one.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Although Netflix tends to drop every episode of a season all at once, Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 is getting a timed release over three weeks. On October 18, the first three episodes will explore Mystery at Mile Marker 45, Something in the Sky, and Body in Bags. The second round of episodes will hit on October 25, with Death in a Vegas Motel, Paranormal Rangers, and What Happened to Josh?

As you can probably infer from the episode titles, this year’s cases are once again a mixture of real-life mysteries and paranormal events that defy explanation. That trend continues in the third and final batch of episodes on November 1. Those stories are called Body in the Bay, The Ghost in Apartment 14, and Abducted by a Parent.

For us, what we would really like to know is why the trailer has such a creepy shot of a closet door closing on a stuffed Ernie toy from Sesame Street. We’re fairly certain that there are no evil dolls on this show, as the paranormal mysteries tend to be at least somewhat plausible. But we’ll find out for certain on October 18.

