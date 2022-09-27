 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Evan Peters on having to go to dark places in Dahmer

Dan Girolamo
By

How does one even prepare to play one of the most notorious serial killers in American history? That’s the challenge Evan Peters faced while playing Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s limited series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In his preparation, Peters grappled with playing the two sides of Dahmer, who seemed like a normal person on the outside, but behind closed doors lived a homicidal monster. Peters knew what it would take to play Dahmer, which involved uncomfortable, but necessary levels of commitment.

“Honestly, I was very scared about all the things that he did. Diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” said Peters in an interview with Netflix. “I wanted it to be very authentic, but in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.”

Dahmer comes from the team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The supporting cast consists of Richard Jenkins as Jeffrey’s father, Lionel; Molly Ringwald as Jeffrey’s stepmother, Shari; Michael Learned as Jeffrey’s grandmother, Catherine; and Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland, a suspicious neighbor who alerted the police about Dahmer’s behavior.

Upon its release, the series received its fair share of backlash. Eric Perry, the cousin of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims, tweeted about how his family is “pissed” about the show because it’s “retraumatizing” the horrific actions of a killer. Rita Isbell, Lindsey’s sister, told Insider that Netflix did not contact her about the series and believes it’s “sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy.”

Despite the backlash, Peters reiterated his respect for the victims and their families, which is why the show is told from the victims’ point of view. In the end, Peters believes this series is not about Dahmer. It’s about the victims and the organization that couldn’t bring him down.

Evan Peters in front of a police lineup in a scene from Dahmer.
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

“We had one rule going into this from Ryan. It would never be told from Dahmer’s point of view,” said Peters. “It’s called the Jeffrey Dahmer story, but it’s not just him and his backstory. It’s the repercussions. It’s how society and our system failed to stop him multiple times … The Jeffrey Dahmer story is so much bigger than just him.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Netflix trailer for ‘The Keepers’ gives ‘Making a Murderer’ a run for its money
netflix docuseries the keepers trailer still
The OJ Simpson case is headed to Netflix with 'American Crime Story' streaming deal
american crime story oj simpson netflix streaming the people v episodic
Joel McHale will have celebrities surprise you in a new comedy show on Verizon’s go90
verizon sony music joel mchale
Evan Peters returns for the next American Horror Story
american horror story hotel full cast evan peters tumblr featured
Paramount+ launches Peak Screaming collection for Halloween
The logo for the paramount+ peak screaming collection.
Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Larkin Seiple on the feel-good movie of 2022
Michelle Yeoh looks on in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Meet Cute review: Peacock’s time travel rom-com falls flat
Kaley Cuoco stands next to Pete Davidson in Peacock's Meet Cute.
Heardle today, September 23: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
The best Roku TVs of 2022: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series Roku TV, 2022 model.
Don’t Worry Darling review: through the suburban looking glass
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles make for a photogenic couple.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Sidney Poitier in Sidney.
The 70 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)
Veronica and the Heathers in Heathers.