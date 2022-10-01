More Jeffrey Dahmer content is heading to Netflix in the form of the true crime documentary series, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The three-part series will feature never before heard interviews between Dahmer and his legal team. The trailer highlights the complexities of Dahmer and attempts to give insight into why he would commit brutal and horrific acts of violence. Even Dahmer says in the trailer that he can’t give a “straightforward answer” to his crimes.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will also cover the outside circumstances surrounding Dahmer and his crimes. Dahmer preyed upon marginalized communities in Milwaukee, and the series will explain how “race, sexuality, class and policing” empowered a serial killer.

The series comes from Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger, an acclaimed filmmaker who worked on many true crime documentaries about serial killers and social issues. Berlinger’s Paradise Lost trilogy played an integral role in bringing awareness to the West Memphis Three, who served 18 years in prison for murder before being released. This marks the third film in Berlinger’s Conversations with a Killer series. The two previous iterations, The Ted Bundy Tapes and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, are available to stream on Netflix.

True crime’s popularity continues to soar on Netflix as evidenced by the limited series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Dahmer depicts the gruesome murders by the infamous serial killer, played by Evan Peters, as told through the eyes of his victims. The series grabbed the top spot in Netflix’s weekly top 10 with an impressive 196 million hours viewed since its September 21 premiere.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes streams on Netflix on October 7.

Editors' Recommendations