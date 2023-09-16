3 TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

There’s no shortage of TV comedies streaming and on linear TV. But with the writer’s strike still looming, you might be looking to check out something from a streaming service library you haven’t watched yet. It’s the perfect time to watch that series you never got around to but always meant to watch, or the one so many people have told you is worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Video is a good place to start. Among the best shows on Amazon Prime are many TV comedies that you can watch with a base Amazon Prime subscription, new and old. Here, we highlight three in particular that are good to watch in September.

Spin City (1996-2001)

What will make watching Spin City even more incredible is learning about Michael J. Fox’s tremendous courage while filming the show. As discussed in the documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie on Apple TV+, the actor went through hoops to hide his illness and symptoms of Parkinson’s while filming this role. He was eventually replaced by Charlie Sheen, but the comedy, including seasons with both actors, remains one of those underrated sitcoms that didn’t quite get the attention it deserved.

Fox played Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City, and Spin City followed the inner workings of his office and all the employees who worked with him. Following Fox’s departure, Heather Locklear was added in the role of Caitlin Moore and Sheen later joined as the new Deputy Mayor Charlie Crawford. The award-winning sitcom aired for six seasons through the mid-to-late ‘90s and early 2000s. All six seasons are available to binge.

Stream Spin City on Prime Video.

Class of ’07 (2023-)

An Australian comedy, Class of ’07 begins with a group of women attending their 10-year high school reunion. It’s awkward, to say the least, and made even more so when an apocalyptic event hits and they end up stuck together at their old high school, which happens to be on a mountain. Old feuds and drama are rehashed as the women try to both survive and deal with trauma that was never resolved before they departed high school. While Class of ’07 is a comedy, there are heartfelt, serious moments, too.

Class of ’07 is a quick binge with just eight episodes. A story of redemption, conflict, and female friendship, the charming show leaves the door open for a second season, though it hasn’t yet been officially renewed.

Stream Class of ’07 on Prime Video.

Good Omens (2019-)

With the second season recently launched after a long, four-year wait, fans who are just getting wind of Good Omens have the advantage of being able to watch both seasons back-to-back. Based on the Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, Good Omens stars David Tennant as demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale, who reside on Earth representing Hell and Heaven, respectively. They try to put aside their obvious differences, but when they are told that the end of the world is near, it becomes even more important that they work together to prevent it. They want, after all, to continue to enjoy their time on Earth.

Despite initially being dubbed a limited series, Good Omens was so well received that it was brought back for a second season. Featuring religious and Christian themes, along with an impressive supporting cast that includes everyone from Confess, Fletch‘s Jon Hamm to Brian Cox and Frances McDormand (she voices God and serves as series narrator), Good Omens is one of those shows you probably never heard of but will love once you start watching.

Stream Good Omens on Prime Video.

