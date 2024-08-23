 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)

By
A man with a gun leans against a window in 3 Days to Kill.
Relativity Media

It’s the end of August, which can only mean one thing: there are bad movies debuting at the multiplex. It’s a time-honored tradition that in the last two weeks of every August, Hollywood dumps its worst products into movie theaters in the hope that audiences are too busy preparing for the arrival of fall to notice their bombs-in-waiting.

So where does that leave those desperate souls looking to watch a good movie or two over the weekend? Well, there’s always streaming. Max has plenty of good films, and the following three are great to watch for those with lowered expectations. Who can resist the charms of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in a time-travel rom-com or Nicolas Cage stalking a serial killer in the dead of winter?

Recommended Videos

Kate & Leopold (2001)

A man walks a dog behind a woman in Kate & Leopold.
Miramax

Hugh Jackman is currently teaming up with everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine, but over two decades ago, he was paired with someone far more different and, for some people, even more formidable: Meg Ryan. The two stars aligned for Kate & Leopold, a crowd-pleasing movie that blends romance, comedy, and time travel into one entertaining package.

Jackman plays Leopold, a poor aristocrat in 1870s New York City who, through a series of completely illogical events, falls through a time portal and ends up in 2001. Literally a man out of time, he must find a way back before it’s too late. The only one to help him is Ryan’s Kate, a prototypically harried “modern woman” who usually has no time for romance … until Leopold bats his pretty little lashes at her. The ending is obvious, but the journey to it is quite charming, and Jackman is pitch-perfect as the dashingly handsome Leo.

Kate & Leopold is streaming on Max.

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A woman talks to a man in 3 Days to Kill.
Relativity Media

Many people now know Kevin Costner for his role as John Dutton in the massively popular Yellowstone series, but before that show came along, the veteran actor played a handful of roles in the action genre that never got the attention they deserved. One of those roles was in 3 Days to Kill, a better-than-it-should be movie that co-stars Amber Heard, Gladiator 2‘s Connie Nielsen, and Hailee Steinfeld, and was directed by Charlie’s Angels helmer McG.

Costner’s Ethan Renner is a man of many problems. His relationship with his ex-wife is icy, his daughter hates him, and his work as an FBI agent is dangerous. Oh, and he’s also in the middle of tracking a mysterious international criminal known only as the Wolf and has terminal cancer, which puts a deadline to all the outstanding tasks he has to execute. His only salvation lies with Vivi Delay (Heard), a lethal CIA agent who can help him capture the Wolf … and may just save his life after all.

3 Days to Kill is streaming on Max.

The Frozen Ground (2013)

A man and a woman talk in The Frozen Ground.
Longlegs

Nicolas Cage is currently starring as a creepy serial killer in the summer hit Longlegs, but a decade ago, it was he who was chasing a murderer, this one based on the real-life killer Robert Hansen, in The Frozen Ground.

Cage stars as Jack Halcombe, an FBI agent assigned to a strange case in the wilds of Alaska. A teenage prostitute, Cindy (Vanessa Hudgens), has accused local family man Robert Hansen (John Cusack) of kidnapping and raping her. No one believes her except Jack, who suspects Robert is guilty of far more serious crimes. As the bodies of other women begin to surface, Jack and Cindy are both drawn into Robert’s reign of terror, and not all of them will make it out in one piece.

The Frozen Ground is streaming on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
This underrated mystery series is climbing the Netflix charts. Is it worth watching?
Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds.

The AMC+ invasion of Netflix has begun, and to no one's surprise, these series are now holding four out of the 10 slots on the list of the most popular shows on Netflix. But you might be shocked to hear that Dark Winds has risen to the No. 3 slot above all of the other AMC shows, including Fear the Walking Dead.

Dark Winds may not get the big ratings like AMC's endless Walking Dead spinoffs, but it's a fantastic show and fans are already starting to flock to it now that it has a much wider reach than AMC+ could have ever given it. However, if you need to be convinced to check out this buzzy series, then here are four reasons to watch Dark Winds on Netflix.
The show gives Zahn McClarnon the spotlight he deserves

Read more
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week
Four people stand and look in Evil Dead Rise.

Navigating the multitude of great movies and shows available on streaming services can feel impossible. Amazon Prime Video has tons of top-notch movies, but picking what you want to watch can be challenging as a result, especially if you like many different kinds of movies.

One great way to prioritize what to watch is to see which titles will soon be unavailable on the service, and prioritize your viewing accordingly. Evil Dead Rise, a thrilling, dark horror movie from 2023, is leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. These are three reasons you should make time for the movie before it leaves Prime Video.
It manages to limit its sentimental attachments
EVIL DEAD RISE - Official Trailer - (Redband)

Read more
3 great sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024
Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried in In Time.

Most of the best sci-fi movies on Hulu come from 20th Century Fox's catalog of films, which include many classics in the genre. And even though Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu, this month's picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch don't include any options from the Alien, Predator, or Planet of the Apes movies. We just needed a little break from those franchises.

Instead, we're going with an underrated sci-fi film starring Justin Timberlake, as well as two Disney-produced movies that must have gotten lost on their way to Disney+.
In Time (2011)

Read more