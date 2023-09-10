 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in September

There are thousands of TV series on Hulu from decades ago, as well as modern shows from around the world. And there are just simply too many options to go with, which inevitably means that some good or even great shows aren’t going to find the audience that they deserve. These underrated shows often flew under the radar during their initial runs on network television or cable. But the streaming era has given these series a second chance to be discovered.

For the month of September, we’ve chosen three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch. If you love comedies, mysteries, or horror, then you’re going to find something on this list that you may come to love.

Superstore (2015-2021)

The cast of Superstore.
Universal Television

Although Superstore had a very respectable six-season run, it was never the blockbuster comedy that it deserved to be. Barbie‘s America Ferrera headlined the series as Amelia ‘Amy’ Sosa, one of the workers at Cloud 9, a very Walmart-like store. Amy’s co-workers included Jonah Simms (Ben Feldman), Dina Fox (Lauren Ash), Mateo Fernando Aquino Liwanag (Nico Santos), Garrett McNeil (Colton Dunn), Cheyenne Thompson (Nichole Sakura), and Sandra Kaluiokalani (Kaliko Kauahi), with their manager, Glenn Sturgis (Mark McKinney).

This was a very good-natured comedy that mined a lot of humor from the cast’s chemistry with each other, as well as the sometimes unreasonable customers that came into the store. There are 113 episodes of this series available on Hulu, which makes Superstore perfect for binge-watching.

Watch Superstore on Hulu.

Shadow Detective (2022-Present)

Kim Taek-Rok in Shadow Detective.
Studio Dragon

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service importing shows from South Korea. Hulu has several as well, including Shadow Detective, which recently returned for a second season. Lee Sung-min stars in the series as Kim Taekrok, a veteran detective who is getting close to the end of his career.

However, Taekrok’s retirement plans are disrupted when he is framed for murder and blackmailed by someone who wants Taekrok to review his previous cases. This leaves Taekrok to wonder what the blackmailer wants him to find, and what his true agenda really is.

Watch Shadow Detective on Hulu.

Damien (2016)

Bradley James in Damien.
Fox 21 Television Studios

Damien is a sequel series to the original adaptation of The Omen, with Bradley James as Damien Thorn. The key twist this time is that Damien has forgotten all about his identity as the antichrist and settled into a career as a war photographer. But when his legacy once again comes to light, Damien turns to Ann Rutledge (Barbara Hershey), a woman who has kept his dark secrets for decades.

Once Damien learns more about his true destiny, it sets in motion a conflict that may bring about the end of the world. But Damien’s reluctance to go through with his role in the apocalypse may endanger plans that were in place long before his birth.

Watch Damien on Hulu.

