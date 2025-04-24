 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 25–27)

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Putthipong Assaratanakul and Usha Seamkhum in How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)
Netflix
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 20 minutes ago

If your Netflix queue is starting to feel a little too predictable, it’s time to dig deeper. Sure, the streaming giant loves to highlight the latest blockbusters and guide viewers to their buzzy originals, but tucked away behind all the big names are some seriously underrated gems that are easy to miss. These underrated flicks may not have topped the charts, but they are certainly worth your time.

Whether you’re in the mood for a heavy historical drama, a heartbreaking international pick, or a unique sports film, there’s something for every kind of viewer among Netflix’s underrated movies. Why settle for the same old choices? Get cozy this weekend and add these underappreciated Netflix movies to your watchlist — you might just find a new favorite before Monday comes around.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Mudbound (2017)

Two men on the road on Mudbound.
Netflix

Directed by Dee Rees and based on Hillary Jordan’s eponymous 2008 novel, Mudbound explores an unlikely friendship in an era of brutal racial injustices. Set in a racially divided South, it veers away from melodrama, instead successfully delivering a compelling character-driven examination of the country’s racial history and the shared traumas of war. Rachel Morrison’s cinematography captures the Delta’s oppressive atmosphere, rightly earning her a historic Oscar nomination—the first for a woman in that category. Despite its accolades, including four Academy Award nominations, Mudbound remains underappreciated, perhaps due to the war drama’s Netflix release when streaming films struggled for recognition in traditional award circuits.

Mudbound is streaming on Netflix.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)

Putthipong Assaratanakul and Usha Seamkhum in How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)
Netflix

In How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, M (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul), a university dropout and aspiring video game streamer, sees an opportunity for financial gain when his grandmother, Mengju (Usha Seamkhum), is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Inspired by his cousin Mui’s inheritance after caring for their grandfather, M volunteers to be Mengju’s caregiver, hoping to secure her Bangkok home in the will. Initially driven by greed, M’s relationship with his grandmother evolves as he takes on her daily routines, including running her congee stall. As he becomes closer to his grandmother, M realizes that there’s a ton of family drama he doesn’t know about, and soon learns his place in it.

Director Pat Boonnitipat’s debut feature was a hit in Thailand and would go on to be selected as the country’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, becoming its first submission to advance to the 15-film shortlist. Despite this positive reception, it’s still criminally overlooked by Western audiences, who have yet to fully appreciate the tearjerker. The 2024 film is a heartbreaking drama that examines the things that really matter in life: love, connection, and family.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is streaming on Netflix.

Hustle (2022)

Bo Cruz and Stanley Sugarman sit on bleachers together in Hustle.
Netflix

Adam Sandler stars in an against-type role as Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his-luck Philadelphia 76ers scout in 2022’s Hustle. When Stanley discovers a gifted basketball player in Spain, Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), he brings him to the U.S. without his team’s approval. Stanley believes his career can be revived if he helps Bo reach the NBA. As they train, Bo faces skepticism from the basketball team and the establishment, and he has to lean heavily on Stanley to overcome hurdles and take his one shot at greatness.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle is a heartfelt sports drama that uses a predictable underdog narrative but maximizes those familiar tropes. It soars thanks to a surprisingly dramatic performance from Sandler, who abandons his comedic roots and portrays a more vulnerable and emotional character. Even those who don’t enjoy sports movies will likely be moved by the connection between the two main characters, whose different hopes and determination despite it all are reflected by an undeniable chemistry between the two leads. Its quiet release on Netflix turned it into an instant hidden gem that anyone looking for an inspiring story will be glad to find.

Hustle is streaming on Netflix.

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 24-26)
The cast of HBO's Insecure

Netflix wants to be your television home, and it's been remarkably successful in that endeavor. The streamer features an amazing lineup of excellent shows, but when it's time to find something to watch, you might be at a bit of a loss over what to pick.
Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've pulled together a lineup of underrated series that are available on the streaming service, whether you're looking for something that will be over relatively quickly or a much longer commitment. These are three underrated shows on Netflix you should make time for this weekend.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Insecure (2016-2021)
Insecure - Trailer - Official HBO UK
The show that justifiably became Issa Rae's calling card, Insecure chronicles a very specific slice of modern black female life. Crucially, the show is always rooted in the perspectives of its two deeply flawed central characters, Issa and Molly, both of whom deal with a variety of major and minor crises over the course of several years in their lives.
Insecure is funny, real, and remarkably open-hearted even about its more objectionable characters. Featuring an outstanding array of Black talent, the series deserved every bit of acclaim it received and its extended run on HBO.
You can watch Insecure on Netflix.
Unorthodox (2020)
UNORTHODOX Trailer (2020) Netflix
A brilliant, sensitive look at Hasidic Judaism in the United States, Unorthodox tells the story of a woman who flees from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn in order to find a new life. When the past starts to catch up, she faces hard choices about what her future should be.
Unorthodox features a stunning central performance from Shira Haas, and it's one of the best Netflix miniseries to fly entirely under the radar. It might not be focused on true crime, but Unorthodox will leave you on the edge of your seat.
You can watch Unorthodox on Netflix.
The Pacific (2010)
'Our Cause Is Just' Trailer | The Pacific | HBO Classics
A spiritual sequel to Band of Brothers, The Pacific focuses on troops stationed on the other major front of the war. This series was every bit as gripping and acclaimed as its predecessor, but it hasn't had the same staying power. Based on true accounts of Pacific soldiers, the series chronicles their journey from Guadalcanal to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and ultimately to their return home in the aftermath of V-J Day.
Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the series is a brilliant reflection of the joys and immense sorrow of being a soldier in one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.
You can watch The Pacific on Netflix.

Read more
5 great Netflix movies to watch on Christmas
A TSA agent runs in Carry-On.

To quote a notorious line from a James Bond movie, "Christmas comes but once a year." Since that's the case, you better have something fun planned, or the holidays can quickly turn sour. You could watch a football game or go to the movie theater, but why bother with all that hassle when Netflix is just sitting right there?

The streamer has plenty of movies available, especially Christmas-themed ones. But the following list doesn't include such recent films as Hot Frosty or The Merry Gentlemen. Instead, these five movies are all guaranteed crowd-pleasers, even if they don't explicitly involve the holiday.

Read more
Like Netflix’s thriller Carry-On? Then watch these 3 movies right now
A TSA agent looks concerned in Carry-On.

Carry-On | Official Teaser | Netflix

Netflix has an odd way of celebrating the holiday season. No, I'm not talking about Hot Frosty, a popular movie offering that sees Frosty the Snowman transformed into a hot human man with abs. I'm talking about Carry-On, a thriller set during the holidays that chronicles the desperate situation a young TSA agent named Ethan, played by Taron Egerton, finds himself in during his busy shift on Christmas Day.

Read more