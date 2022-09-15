V/H/S/99 channels Y2K hysteria in frightening teaser trailer

The next chapter in the V/H/S franchise heads back to the 20th century in V/H/S/99. The found-footage horror film revolves around themes specific to the time frame such as Y2K panic and the DVD boom. According to the film’s synopsis, “V/H/S/99 harks back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.”

Like previous installments, multiple filmmakers will write and direct segments for V/H/S/99. These filmmakers include Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Josephand Vanessa Winter (Deadstream).

V/H/S/99 - Official Teaser [HD] | A Shudder Original

V/H/S/99, is the fifth film in the V/H/S franchise after V/H/S, V/H/S/2, V/H/S/: Viral, and V/H/S/94. V/H/S/99 also marks the 10th anniversary of the franchise. Directors such as Adam Wingard, Ti West, Gareth Evans, and Joe Swanberg have all created segments for the anthology. The found-footage horror subgenre has been praised for its unique concept, plot twists, and most notably, gore.

V/H/S/99 marks the second film in the franchise to be released by Shudder. The platform released V/H/S/94 in October 2021, and later that month, reported viewership records as the film became Shudder’s largest movie premiere ever. The new anthology of stories will first premiere on September 15 at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022. The U.S. premiere will occur 10 days later at Fantastic Fest 2022.

V/H/S/99 will be released exclusively on Shudder on October 20.