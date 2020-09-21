It’s been quite a week for Disney fans: Not only was the trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 released, but now there’s also a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The trailer shows a quirky 1950s-style comedy going strangely awry and builds on a similarly styled teaser for the show released during the Super Bowl in February this year.

Marvel Studios’ Twitter account also shared a new poster for the series, saying that WandaVision would be “coming soon” to Disney+.

#WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GtlzbAaKUX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 21, 2020

The original aim was to release the show in December this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has since upended production schedules. However, despite delays to other Marvel Disney+ shows such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as delays to the release of major movies like Black Widow, it looks like WandaVision could still make its expected December release date.

Details about the plot of WandaVision are scare, though we know the basics: That it will feature Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, the android created using one of the infinity stones. The pair were last seen in Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel have revealed that the series will be set after that movie.

Other cast members include Mad Men‘s Teyonah Parris who’ll be playing a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, a character who appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, and Even Peters, who is known for playing Quicksilver in the Fox X-Men franchise and will be playing an unspecified role in the series.

A couple of familiar faces will be making an appearance in the show too, including Kat Dennings as the ditzy but adorable intern Darcy Lewis from the Thor movies and the extremely funny Randall Park reprising his role as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel has hinted that the events of the show may have major repercussions for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will bring back the odd couple of level-headed pararescue airman Sam Wilson and former brainwashed assassin Bucky Barnes from the Captain America movies — and for which fans are impatiently waiting for a trailer — and Loki, which will focus on everyone’s favorite Norse trickster god.

