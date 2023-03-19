Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch for free

Kicking off later today, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is going to be quite the battle in La Liga. Both teams are similarly matched and you can’t really get a bigger competition than the one between these two. If you need the best way to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, you need ESPN+. It’s the exclusive home of live La Liga soccer in the US with that unlikely to change for a number of years. If you’ve never dived into streaming before, we’re here to help with a look at what to expect and how to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream even if you’re traveling.

Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of La Liga but it’s also the home of many other sports. It’s the main outlet for streaming UFC fights, the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view as well as the home of a selection of English Premier League games. That’s before you dive into its extensive selection of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and a bunch more. There’s also the 30 for 30 documentary series which provides award-winning insight into everything else you could want to know about your favorite sports and sporting heroes. ESPN+ costs $10 per month so it’s well-priced for extensive live and on-demand sporting coverage.

Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel often, you may have noticed your streaming services don’t follow with you. Some offer a limited service while others don’t work at all. Use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can still access the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream even if you’re traveling somewhere that wouldn’t normally offer it. You simply choose a US-based server via the app and you can ‘trick’ your internet connection into thinking you’re still home. Besides that, NordVPN provides superior security than using your hotel or similar Wi-Fi, and reliable speeds too. Thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try it out via a NordVPN free trial to check it works well for you.

