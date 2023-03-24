 Skip to main content
Creighton vs Princeton live stream: How to watch for free

We’re now into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and if you’ve got the bug for March Madness, you won’t want to miss today’s Creighton vs Princeton game. This is a matchup of surprise Cinderella teams, and there are quite a few good places to watch March Madness online. With the Creighton vs Princeton game being broadcast by TBS, several of the best live TV streaming services will have access to the live stream. We’ve narrowed down the best ways to watch the game online, and we’ve even found a way for you to watch Creighton vs Princeton for free.

Watch the Creighton vs Princeton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that includes TBS in its channel offerings, and it makes for a great place to watch NCAA basketball this time of year. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS and the Creighton vs Princeton game available on each of them. Sling is a good platform to consider a subscription to if you enjoy sports in general, as it also includes networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT in its base plans. Dozens of other channels are also available, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, subscriptions start at just $40 per month and discounts are almost always going for first-time subscribers.

Watch the Creighton vs Princeton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu has a huge library of on-demand content, and with its premium tier Hulu with Live TV, it offers access to a lot of sports networks and live sports events. These include TBS and the Creighton vs Princeton live stream. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial in and of itself, but a Hulu free trial does exist for new subscribers. You can use a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and to explore some of the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. If you like what you find there, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription — and the Creighton vs Princeton game — for $70 per month.

Watch the Creighton vs Princeton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has become one of the most popular streaming TV services and now has over five million subscribers. Many of them are sports fans, as the inclusion of networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports in its lineup are a huge draw. TBS is also a part of YouTube TV’s channel offerings, which means you’ll get access to the Creighton vs Princeton live stream with a YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV is also the only place you can watch the Creighton vs Princeton game for free, as a 7-day YouTube TV free trial is available to new subscribers.

Watch the Creighton vs Princeton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Creighton vs Princeton game while traveling will likely come with a little more difficulty. Streaming platforms usually have restrictions in place for live events based on your location, and this will likely be the case for the Creighton vs Princeton live stream. One way to work around this is with a virtual private network, or a VPN. Combining a VPN with a streaming service mentioned above will allow you to watch the Creighton vs Princeton game as though you’re watching within your own home. NordVPN is at the top of the list of the best VPN services, and a monthly or annual subscription is well priced. You can even use the service entirely free for one month with a NordVPN free trial.

