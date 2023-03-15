 Skip to main content
How to watch TruTV from anywhere in the world for free

Bruce Brown
By

College basketball fans are rejoicing because they can get their annual playoffs fix when they watch March Madness from now through the NCAA Championship game on April 3, 2023. The easiest way to watch NCAA basketball live is with TruTV live stream. TruTV isn’t just for NCAA basketball; the streaming channel also features movies, shows, and original programming. If you subscribe to a conventional TV services provider such as AT&T, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon, Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, or Cox, you can watch TruTV to catch the action. If you cut the cord from cable or satellite TV services, you’re still in luck because TruTV is included with several primary streaming services.

Watch TruTV on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV includes TruTV with a Sling Blue $40 monthly subscription. In addition to a 30-channel TV line-up, Sling TV plans include 50 hours of digital video recording (DVR) with Cloud DVR. Sling Blue also allows three simultaneous device streams for channels available only on Sling Blue, which includes TruTV. So you can record a TruTV live stream NCAA game for later viewing if you can’t watch it in real time. You can access Sling TV with most smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Mac and Windows computers, and Xbox game consoles.

Watch TruTV on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV includes TruTV in its 70-channel menu. Two users can stream at the same time. Hulu with Live TV subscribers can also record streaming content to an unlimited Cloud DVR account. You can access Hulu with Live TV from most TVs and mobile devices, but you have to register your subscription with a home network. To access  Hulu with Live TV on a mobile device when you are away from home, you first need to check in with the mobile app when connected to your home network. After the initial home network mobile device configuration, you’ll need to check in with the mobile app on your home network every 30 days to avoid service interruptions. Disney owns Hulu, so you can choose from multiple streaming content bundles. For example, a Hulu with Live TV with ads bundle that includes Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads is $70 per month. You can also subscribe to Hulu with Live TV with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus (only available with ads) for $83 monthly.

Watch TruTV on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

You already use YouTube for streaming content, so stepping up to YouTube with Live TV is a logical upgrade for many users. YouTube with Live TV is another multichannel streaming service that includes TruTV with a comprehensive menu of 85 major TV channels, multiple simultaneous user streams, and cloud storage to record streamed content. Three users can stream YouTube with Live TV content simultaneously, and you can record unlimited content to Cloud DVR. YouTube with Live TV is available nationwide and supports a wide range of smart TVs, Google smart displays, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, major streaming media players, plus Xbox and PlayStation game consoles. A monthly subscription to YouTube with Live TV costs $65.

Watch TruTV from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

You can catch the games on TruTV with the services above when you’re in the U.S. When you travel outside the country and want to enjoy the same streaming content, the simplest, safest, and best method is to use a virtual private network (VPN), such as NordVPN. When you use the internet with a VPN, you can select a remote server in the U.S. as the identifying location for the connection. A VPN protects your privacy with added encryption while letting you stream the content you already pay for. NordVPN heads up our best VPN roundup because of its consistent reliability, speed, and added security features.

