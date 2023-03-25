Croatia vs Wales live stream: Watch Euro Qualifying for free

Looking to watch Euro 2024 qualifying games? If your eye is keenly on Croatia vs Wales, you may be disappointed to know that your options for a Croatia vs Wales live stream are more limited than expected. It’s one of a handful of games that is exclusive to FuboTV. Many games are on Fox Sports, but for this one, you’ll need to be subscribed to check out the big match. On the plus side, that could prove highly beneficial to you. Here’s why.

Watch the Croatia vs Wales live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great option for any kind of sports fans but we think it’s particularly useful for soccer fans. Besides airing the Croatia vs Wales live stream exclusively, it also offers access to Fox Sports 1 for the rest of the Euro 2024 qualifying games and NBC and USA Network which is the home of the Premier League. For other sports, there’s also MLB Network, Golf Channel and NFL Network, with entertainment options coming from the likes of Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV isn’t cheap starting at $75 per month but there is a FuboTV free trial. Use it and you can watch the Croatia vs Wales live stream for free as well as enjoy seven days worth of access to watch plenty of other games and sport in the meantime.

Related Videos

Watch the Croatia vs Wales live stream from abroad via a VPN

Happen to be traveling while Croatia vs Wales are playing? You may run into some issues trying to use FuboTV. Once you cross the border to a different country, geo-restrictions come into play and oftentimes, FuboTV won’t work in your current country. To circumvent it, you can use NordVPN, one of the best VPNs. By going online via your hotel Wi-Fi or similar then connecting through NordVPN, you can trick FuboTV into thinking you’re still back home in the US. All you need to do is pick a US-based server on the NordVPN app and your connection is funneled through such a server, thereby allowing you to access FuboTV and other apps as if you were in the US again. While there’s no NordVPN free trial, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee so there really is nothing to lose in giving it a try.

Editors' Recommendations