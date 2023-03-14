 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

UEFA Champions League soccer sees FC Porto taking on Inter Milan today. Soccer fans won’t want to miss the match, and if you don’t have access to a cable subscription you may be wondering how to watch the live stream. Not to worry, as FC Porto vs Inter Milan is only available online today, with no national broadcast taking place. Paramount Plus is the only way watch the Champions League in the United States, so it’s the only outlet for watching the game today. It’s a great streaming service with lots to offer for sports fans, and it even offers a way to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan for free.

Watch the FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With FC Porto vs Inter Milan being accessible only through Paramount Plus, you’re going to want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. The streaming service is widely known for its on-demand movies and original series, the latter of which includes the super popular show Yellowstone, and there is always something new on Paramount Plus to watch. But Paramount Plus is a great streaming platform for sports lovers to consider, especially soccer lovers. Its soccer coverage includes exclusive live action from the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, along with domestic matches from the NWSL and Italy’s Serie A. You’ll also get access to NCAA March Madness and the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. A subscription is just $5 per month, and new subscribers can access a 7-day free trial that will allow you to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan for free.

Watch the FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Watching FC Porto vs Inter Milan from outside the United States can be a little more difficult. You’ll likely need to find a workaround for geographic restrictions, as Paramount Plus will almost certainly be limiting where the game can be watched from. One of the best workarounds is a virtual private network, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a Paramount Plus subscription will allow you to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan and other Champions League games from anywhere as you would within your own home. NordVPN subscriptions are well priced, with deals almost always taking place. You can also take advantage of a NordVPN free trial to explore the service for one month at no cost.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Oscars Live Stream: Watch the 74th Academy Awards for free
visual effects oscar history vfx academy awards oscars

Which movie is going to dominate the 74th Academy Awards -- or as they're more commonly known, The Oscars -- this year? Will the loud action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once clean up all 11 categories it was nominated for? Or will the quiet Banshees of Inisherin get all acting and writing awards this year? Fill out your Oscars 2023 prediction cards, crack open the booze, and get ready for some bad jokes: the 2023 Academy Awards are underway, and there's a free Oscars 2023 live stream, so you can tune in without paying a penny.
Watch the Oscars Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has ABC, and therefore will have the Oscars. FuboTV is one of our favorite live TV streaming services and always our go-to recommendation for streaming a single event. Why? Because there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial. If you sign up this weekend, you can watch the Oscars completely free and cancel before FuboTV charges you any money. We're betting you won't though, since it's a great deal. The basic FuboTV plan will get you 145 channels for $75.

Read more
Man United vs Southampton live stream: How to watch online
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Man United vs Southampton kicks off Premier League soccer action this Sunday, and if you’d like to watch the game online, you may be wondering how to do so. Very often the best live streaming TV services would offer a way to access the live stream, but with no national TV broadcast of Man United vs Southampton, NBC’s standalone streaming service, Peacock TV, is the only place to watch. We’ve got all the info you need to decide if a subscription is right for you, and we can even help you track the game down if you’re traveling at kickoff.
Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online, and that’s Peacock TV. A subscription will get you access to all sorts of great content, including live sports. This includes events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Man United vs Southampton live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Read more
Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream: watch the boxing live
ESPN Plus Logo

This fight will be very important for Tony Yoka, who was once looked to have a fantastic career ahead of him before that was cast into doubt by his loss last year to Martin Bakole. As such, Yoka is likely looking to put on a performance during this 10-round fight against Carlos Takam, who, while not being the freshest fighter, is a 2004 Olympic contender. In fact, in Takam's most recent fight, he forced Arslanbek Makhmudov to go ten rounds, ending his knock-out streak in an impressive performance.

The matchup between the two was supposed to happen before, but Yoka backed out due to an injury, so we're looking forward to seeing how this match plays out!
Watch the Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream on ESPN+

Read more