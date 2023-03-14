FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream: Watch the game for free

UEFA Champions League soccer sees FC Porto taking on Inter Milan today. Soccer fans won’t want to miss the match, and if you don’t have access to a cable subscription you may be wondering how to watch the live stream. Not to worry, as FC Porto vs Inter Milan is only available online today, with no national broadcast taking place. Paramount Plus is the only way watch the Champions League in the United States, so it’s the only outlet for watching the game today. It’s a great streaming service with lots to offer for sports fans, and it even offers a way to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan for free.

Watch the FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

With FC Porto vs Inter Milan being accessible only through Paramount Plus, you’re going to want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. The streaming service is widely known for its on-demand movies and original series, the latter of which includes the super popular show Yellowstone, and there is always something new on Paramount Plus to watch. But Paramount Plus is a great streaming platform for sports lovers to consider, especially soccer lovers. Its soccer coverage includes exclusive live action from the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, along with domestic matches from the NWSL and Italy’s Serie A. You’ll also get access to NCAA March Madness and the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. A subscription is just $5 per month, and new subscribers can access a 7-day free trial that will allow you to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan for free.

Watch the FC Porto vs Inter Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching FC Porto vs Inter Milan from outside the United States can be a little more difficult. You’ll likely need to find a workaround for geographic restrictions, as Paramount Plus will almost certainly be limiting where the game can be watched from. One of the best workarounds is a virtual private network, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a Paramount Plus subscription will allow you to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan and other Champions League games from anywhere as you would within your own home. NordVPN subscriptions are well priced, with deals almost always taking place. You can also take advantage of a NordVPN free trial to explore the service for one month at no cost.

Editors' Recommendations