The first Friday night of the NBA season features a battle between Eastern Conference rivals as the Miami Heat (1-0) take on the Boston Celtics (1-0) at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. The game will air on ESPN starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 27. Beth Mowins, Doris Burke, and Cassidy Hubbarth will be on the call.

Last season, the Heat and Celtics met in an epic Eastern Conference Finals. As the eighth seed, the Heat won the first three games in the series. However, the second-seeded Celtics rallied to win the next three games, forcing a Game 7 in Boston. Miami’s Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler combined for 54 points in a Heat 103-84 victory to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

Recommended Videos

Because of their talent, the Heat and Celtics could run it back in the Eastern Conference Finals in May 2024. These two teams do not like each other, so expect hard fouls, trash talk, and heated exchanges between players. If that’s your favorite brand of basketball, then make sure to watch ESPN on Friday night. The easiest way to watch ESPN is through a cable subscription. However, streaming television services, such as Sling TV, offer ESPN without a cable box and for a lower price. Scroll below to see how to watch Heat versus Celtics on Sling TV.

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream on Sling TV

Watch the best basketball games on Sling TV all season long. With flexible channel lineups and a beneficial DVR program, Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange has 32 total channels, including seven exclusive channels like ESPN, ESPN2, QVC, and Disney Channel. Sling Orange costs $40/month.

Sling Blue costs $45/month and has 42 total channels, including 17 exclusive channels such as Fox, NBC, FS1, FX, and NFL Network. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60/month. Additionally, Sling TV’s prices have been slashed in half for the first month thanks to a 50% discount.

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

The game between the Heat and Celtics is just the beginning of ESPN’s coverage of the NBA. The broadcast schedule will feature 100 games across ESPN and ABC for the 2023-24 NBA regular season. If you regularly travel abroad and plan on watching the NBA this season, then you will quickly run into streaming problems in other countries. One of the best ways to deal with these issues is to download a VPN.

While using a VPN with a Sling TV subscription, your connection will have an extra layer of security and privacy. A VPN will use a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPN services out there is NordVPN. Even without a standard free trial, NordVPN offers a refund and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations