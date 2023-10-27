 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The first Friday night of the NBA season features a battle between Eastern Conference rivals as the Miami Heat (1-0) take on the Boston Celtics (1-0) at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. The game will air on ESPN starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 27. Beth Mowins, Doris Burke, and Cassidy Hubbarth will be on the call.

Last season, the Heat and Celtics met in an epic Eastern Conference Finals. As the eighth seed, the Heat won the first three games in the series. However, the second-seeded Celtics rallied to win the next three games, forcing a Game 7 in Boston. Miami’s Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler combined for 54 points in a Heat 103-84 victory to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

Recommended Videos

Because of their talent, the Heat and Celtics could run it back in the Eastern Conference Finals in May 2024. These two teams do not like each other, so expect hard fouls, trash talk, and heated exchanges between players. If that’s your favorite brand of basketball, then make sure to watch ESPN on Friday night. The easiest way to watch ESPN is through a cable subscription. However, streaming television services, such as Sling TV, offer ESPN without a cable box and for a lower price. Scroll below to see how to watch Heat versus Celtics on Sling TV.

Related

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Watch the best basketball games on Sling TV all season long. With flexible channel lineups and a beneficial DVR program, Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange has 32 total channels, including seven exclusive channels like ESPN, ESPN2, QVC, and Disney Channel. Sling Orange costs $40/month.

Sling Blue costs $45/month and has 42 total channels, including 17 exclusive channels such as Fox, NBC, FS1, FX, and NFL Network. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60/month. Additionally, Sling TV’s prices have been slashed in half for the first month thanks to a 50% discount.

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The game between the Heat and Celtics is just the beginning of ESPN’s coverage of the NBA. The broadcast schedule will feature 100 games across ESPN and ABC for the 2023-24 NBA regular season. If you regularly travel abroad and plan on watching the NBA this season, then you will quickly run into streaming problems in other countries. One of the best ways to deal with these issues is to download a VPN.

While using a VPN with a Sling TV subscription, your connection will have an extra layer of security and privacy. A VPN will use a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPN services out there is NordVPN. Even without a standard free trial, NordVPN offers a refund and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears live stream: watch the NFL for free
Josh McDaniels, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are five 1-5 teams in the NFL this season, and one team that's still 0-6 (sorry, Panthers!). Fans of one of the 1-5 teams, the Chicago Bears, can't be very happy. Perhaps their fortunes can turn around when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) in Chicago,. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 22 from Soldier Field. Fox will broadcast the game, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez providing commentary. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. Las Vegas and Chicago last played in October 2021, with the Bears winning by a score of 20-9.

If the Bears are going to win another game this season, they may not get a better chance than this. The Raiders' starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down last week with a back injury and he will not play this week. Instead, the Raiders are fielding backup quarterback Brian Hoyer as the starter. While Hoyer led the Raiders to victory last week, he has a 12-game losing streak as a starter. But considering the way that the Bears have been playing, maybe Hoyer can break that streak on Sunday. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Raiders versus the Bears. Sling TV is an option for fans looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Raiders take on the Bears.
Watch the Raiders vs. Bears live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans live stream: watch college football for free
Wide aerial shot of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Pac-12 will be under the bright lights on Saturday night when the No. 14. Utah Utes (5-1) battle the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1). The game will start at 8 p.m. ET on October 21. Fox will air the game, with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams calling the action. Despite USC's loss to Notre Dame, the Trojans are still undefeated in the Pac-12, which is vital if it wants to make the conference championship. Utah has one conference loss, meaning Saturday night's game is a must-win. Utah won both matchups against USC in 2022.

If Utah versus USC is half as good as Oregon against Washington from a week ago, it will be a great game. Though Fox will carry the game, there are additional ways to access the network with a cable package. Sling TV, a streaming television service, is an excellent alternative to cable television. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.
Watch the Utah vs. USC live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream: Watch SEC football for free
Aerial shot of Bryant Denny Stadium in Alabama.

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon when the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1). The game will be played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On FanDuel, the Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites.

Last season, Tennessee and Alabama played arguably the best game of the college football season. Over 100 points were scored, and in the end, Tennessee made a field goal as time expired to win 52-49. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and connected with wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt for five touchdowns.
Watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream on CBS

Read more