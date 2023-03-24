Houston vs Miami live stream: Watch for free online

The NCAA tournament is back underway today with 1-seed Houston taking on 5-seed Miami University in the Sweet 16. This is a game you don’t want to miss, and you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The Houston vs Miami television broadcast is being handled by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream on some of the best live TV streaming services, as long as they provide access to your local CBS channel. We’ve tracked down the best places to watch Houston vs Miami online, so read onward for more details. We’ve even nailed down a couple of ways to watch the live stream for free.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season, and today it’s the place to watch the Houston vs Miami, NCAA tournament game as it offers your local CBS network as part of its channel lineup. FuboTV is a TV streaming service that’s geared for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. You’ll be able to watch the Houston vs Miami game with a FuboTV subscription, but if you’ve never subscribed to FuboTV before you can take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial. This will allow you watch the Houston vs Miami live stream for free.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original programming like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and today that includes the Houston vs Miami game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other March Madness games throughout the tournament, as well as Europa League soccer and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Houston vs Miami live stream for free. A Paramount Plus subscription is $10 per month or $100 per year.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Houston vs Miami live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is the premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to CBS and the Houston vs Miami game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Another one of the options to watch Houston vs Miami for free is YouTube TV. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe. You’ll get instant access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming, which includes dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Houston vs Miami at no cost.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the Houston vs Miami live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United State. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch Houston vs Miami from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and if you want to watch Houston vs Miami for free while traveling, you can pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial, the latter of which gives you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

