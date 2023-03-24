 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Houston vs Miami live stream: Watch for free online

Andrew Morrisey
By

The NCAA tournament is back underway today with 1-seed Houston taking on 5-seed Miami University in the Sweet 16. This is a game you don’t want to miss, and you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The Houston vs Miami television broadcast is being handled by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream on some of the best live TV streaming services, as long as they provide access to your local CBS channel. We’ve tracked down the best places to watch Houston vs Miami online, so read onward for more details. We’ve even nailed down a couple of ways to watch the live stream for free.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season, and today it’s the place to watch the Houston vs Miami, NCAA tournament game as it offers your local CBS network as part of its channel lineup. FuboTV is a TV streaming service that’s geared for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. You’ll be able to watch the Houston vs Miami game with a FuboTV subscription, but if you’ve never subscribed to FuboTV before you can take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial. This will allow you watch the Houston vs Miami live stream for free.

Related Videos

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original programming like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and today that includes the Houston vs Miami game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other March Madness games throughout the tournament, as well as Europa League soccer and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Houston vs Miami live stream for free. A Paramount Plus subscription is $10 per month or $100 per year.

Related

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Houston vs Miami live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is the premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to CBS and the Houston vs Miami game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another one of the options to watch Houston vs Miami for free is YouTube TV. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe. You’ll get instant access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming, which includes dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Houston vs Miami at no cost.

Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the Houston vs Miami live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United State. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch Houston vs Miami from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and if you want to watch Houston vs Miami for free while traveling, you can pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial, the latter of which gives you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mbilli vs Gongora live stream: How to watch Top Rank Boxing
watch mbilli vs gongora live stream online top rank boxing feature

Mbilli vs Gongora is sure to be a fight worth watching if you're a big fan of Top Rank Boxing. If you're looking to find out how to watch the Mbilli vs Gongora live stream online, you're in luck. We've got everything you need to know about your best option. That option is ever popular streaming service ESPN+. Keen to learn more? Here's what you need to know about how to watch the bout online.
Watch the Mbilli vs Gongora live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of Top Rank Boxing and we can't see that changing any time soon. It's also the home of plenty of other great sporting events including key soccer matches like La Liga and many others. For fight fans, it's the main outlet for streaming UFC and the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view fights. That's not forgetting its extensive selection of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and plenty of other sports. ESPN+ costs $10 per month so it's pretty well-priced for all your sporting needs. If you opt to sign up for it annually, it costs $100 so you get two months for free. Besides live sports, there's also ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series which offers award-winning insight into plenty of sides of sports you may not have considered before. It's the ideal destination for sports fans of all kinds once the Top Rank Boxing is over for one night.

Read more
Italy vs England live stream: Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Italy vs England should be quite a thrilling Euro 2024 qualifying match given the two teams are both some of the best in Europe. If you want to watch the action unfold live, you need to find a streaming service that offers Fox Sports as that's where all the Euro 2024 qualifying is happening. To help you out, we've picked out the best ways to tune in, including a free Italy vs England live stream, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, legally.
Watch the Italy vs England live stream on Sling TV

Always a popular choice among sports fans, Sling includes Fox Sports 1 for Italy vs England along with plenty of other great channels. As one of the best live TV streaming services, sign up to Sling Blue and you get access to NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. NBC and USA Network provide access to the Premier League so it's ideal for soccer fans. The service costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month with 50 hours of DVR storage, so it works out as pretty good value.

Read more
Denmark vs Finland live stream: Watch Euro Qualifying for free
A soccer field.

If you're excited to see Denmark vs Finland in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches going on right now, you need a streaming service that offers Fox Sports. It's the main portal to all things Euro 2024 right now. If you have no idea where to start, we've got all the insight you need to know on how to watch the game and that includes how to watch for free. Take a look below at the best methods.
Watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream on Sling TV

Sling is the home of many great sports channels and that includes Fox Sports 1 so you're in luck for watching Denmark vs Finland. One of the best live TV streaming services around, all you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue. It only costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for each future month. Besides access to Fox Sports 1, there's also NBC and USA Network which are perfect for Premier League fans. You also have the Golf Channel, NFL Network, and many news stations to check out too. For those times when you need to watch after the game has aired, there's 50 hours of DVR storage to simplify matters.

Read more