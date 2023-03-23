If you’re keen to watch the latest part of the PGA Tour — the Corales Puntacana — you’ll need to have access to The Golf Channel. Fortunately, it’s a channel that’s available through quite a few different streaming services. To help you figure out which one is best for you, we’ve picked out the best methods including how to watch the Golf Channel for free for a limited time.

Watch the PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship on FuboTV

FuboTV is a reliable option for sports fans with plenty of great channels including the Golf Channel, of course. Customers get a choice of plans with at least 145 channels to watch. Besides the Golf Channel, there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, along with NBC and USA Network if you’re a fan of Premier League soccer. Outside of sports, there are also channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others to keep you happy. The service costs from $75 per month with a FuboTV free trial available if you prefer to try out the service. It only lasts for seven days but it’s sufficient for watching Corales Puntacana if not the whole PGA Tour.

Watch the PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship on Sling TV

One of the best live TV streaming services, we love Sling for its great value too. Right now, the first month costs $20 before rising to $40 for subsequent months so it’s a highly affordable way to check out the Golf Channel. You’ll need to sign up to Sling Blue to do so with other channels like NBC, USA Network, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many others also bundle in. For any time you need to watch on-demand, there’s also 50 hours of DVR storage so you don’t have to restrict yourself to watching live.

Watch the PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is ideal if you want a streaming service for the whole family that also includes the Golf Channel. It costs $70 per month and offers up extensive options like ESPN, NBC, and USA Network. You also get Disney+ and Hulu bundled in so there are plenty of shows and movies to watch throughout the day. ESPN+ is a particular highlight for sports fans thanks to its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is a strong option for cord-cutters. For the benefit of Corales Puntacana fans, there’s the Golf Channel so you can easily watch the PGA Tour live. It also has more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming with ESPN, USA Network, Fox Sports and NBC Sports included. The new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube is $73 per month with unlimited DVR storage offered.

Watch the PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship from abroad with a VPN

While traveling abroad, your streaming services don’t always follow you in the way you might expect. Some don’t work at all while others offer a limited service which tends to mean no way to watch the Corales Puntacana Championship. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can dodge that problem. It works by giving you a path between your hotel Wi-Fi and the location you’d normally be at. Simply choose a server based in the US and NordVPN will tunnel through, tricking the streaming service into thinking you’re still at home. You can’t sign up for a NordVPN free trial at the moment but you can check it out via a 30-day money-back guarantee.

