RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

Champions League soccer fans won’t want to miss the RB Leipzig vs Man City Round of 16 match, which starts today at 3pm ET. You’ll be able to watch it through traditional means, as it’s airing on CBS in the United States. But if you don’t have cable service, if you’re traveling, or if you just prefer to watch the match on your computer or mobile device, there are several ways to access the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream. We’ve tracked them all down, and have even found a couple of ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling TV is a good streaming TV service for sports lovers, and you’ll also be able to find the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream there. A Sling subscription offers hours upon hours of live sports through a large selection of channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1. It also carries CBS and offers Paramount Plus as an add-on to your subscription, which is the streaming service broadcasting the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream. With a Sling TV subscription you’ll get access to all sorts of living sports events, and with a $5 per month Paramount Plus add-on you’ll get access to the RB Leipzig vs Man City match. Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 per month, with deals regularly available for first-time subscribers.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The best place to watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream for free is FuboTV. It’s also a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineups and channel packaging place a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes CBS in its channel packaging, which is the network broadcasting the RB Leipzig vs Man City match. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can access the FuboTV free trial, which will get you a week of free access to the streaming TV service.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on Paramount Plus

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

Paramount Plus is a CBS-owned streaming service that not only offers a ton of great sports programming, but it top notch original programming like Yellowstone. With Paramount Plus being the internet arm of CBS’ sports broadcasts, and with CBS offering great coverage of the Champions League, Paramount Plus makes a great option for watching the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream. A Paramount Plus subscription is affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year, and with it comes access to more sporting events, such as NCAA men’s basketball games and extended coverage of NFL games. A seven day free trial is also available to new subscribers.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the RB Leipzig vs Man City match is Hulu with Live TV, as it gets you access to CBS, amongst many other great channels and sports content. This is the streaming TV service that probably most resembles a cable subscription, as its channel lineup is huge, and so is its library of on-demand content. A Hulu free trial is available, though it’s free access to Hulu’s base service and won’t get you access to the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream, but it will give you an idea of whether or not you want to subscribe to Hulu with Live TV. You can do so for $70 per month, and it includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

While it may not be first on anyone’s mind as a great option for watching live sports, YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. This includes CBS and the RB Leipzig vs Man City match, as well as other Champions League soccer games. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, though deals and discounts are often taking place. A YouTube TV subscription will get you several perks, such as the convenience of unlimited DVR space, exclusive sports features like Stats View and Fantasy Football View for real-time insights, and access to dozens of live sporting events.

Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. VPN services like NordVPN allow you to access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere, just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN service, in part because you can access a huge network of services around the world to stream Champions League games without interruption, and in part because the NordVPN free trial is one of the best free trials you’ll come across, offering a full month of free service while you try NordVPN out.

