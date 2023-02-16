Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream: Watch the game for FREE

The Timberwolves vs Wizards game is going to be top-notch NBA action. It isn’t a nationally-televised game, which makes the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream one of the only ways to watch if you aren’t in the vicinity of Minnesota or Washington, D.C. There are a couple of streaming TV services that can give you online access to the game, and there’s even a way to watch for free. If you’re a Timberwolves or a Wizards fan, or want all of the NBA action you can get, read onward for details on how to watch the game online.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream on Sling TV

With the Timberwolves vs Wizards not being a nationally-televised game, the only way to access it online is with an NBA League Pass. Sling TV is one of the streaming TV services that will give you access to the NBA League Pass, which allows you to stream every out-of-market game. It’s a $15 per month add-on service to a Sling TV subscription, which start at $40 per month. The base Sling TV plans will get you access to ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and many other sports networks, depending on which of the plans you choose. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, but first time subscribers qualify for current deals and discounts Sling TV has on offer.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming TV services for sports lovers, as it has a huge selection of sports channels at its disposal. One of those channels is Bally Sports, which is covering the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream. Bally Sports is available as part of FuboTV’s base subscription offering, which is just $75 per month. And if you’re looking for a way to watch the Wizards vs Timberwolves live stream for free, this is it. If you’re new to FuboTV, you’re able to access the FuboTV free trial, which will get you seven days of free access to the full FuboTV lineup of channels. These include other networks sports lovers will enjoy, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and Altitude Sports, among many others.

Bally Sports is a regional sports channel, and if it’s not available to you through FuboTV due to the region you’re in, you can still access the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream. FuboTV offers the NBA League Pass as an add-on service, and while it costs $15 per month on top of a FuboTV subscription, it will get you access to every out-of-market regular season game that isn’t broadcast on national television. This would include the Timberwolves vs Wizards game, and the FuboTV free trial would still be accessible for first time subscribers.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream from abroad with a VPN

With the Timberwolves vs Wizards game not being a nationally-televised game, it will be harder to access outside of the United States. Geographic restrictions are almost always in place for streaming services, and with this being more of a regional broadcast, it will be even more difficult to access the game online. The best way to work around this is with a VPN, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. A NordVPN subscription is an incredible value, and it would allow you to watch the Timberwolves vs Wizards live stream just as you would at home. A NordVPN free trial is even available, and it will give you full, free access to the service for an entire month.

