Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream: Watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan kicks off today in Champions League action, and if you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game. The game is only available to watch online today, and with no national TV broadcast to speak of, many of the best live TV streaming services can’t offer access to the live stream. That leaves Paramount Plus with the coverage, however, and it’s a great streaming platform for sports lovers. It even offers a way to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan game for free.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is the only place you can catch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream today, and while it’s mostly known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, it should be an attractive subscription for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often offers coverage games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional Champions League games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize it today you can use it to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you plan to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place for the game, which might disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Topics
PSG vs Nantes live stream: Watch the game for free
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 4, 2023
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

Later today soccer fans are going to get another treat, this time in the form of the Paris Saint-Germaine (PSG) vs Nantes game, which starts at 3 PM EST. Both diehard fans that must see every Ligue 1 match and casual fans that just want to see a bit of Messi are scratching their heads as to where they can watch the game if they don't have access to cable. Luckily, we've been able to run through the list of probable online broadcasters to find who is streaming the event online. Even better, we've managed to track down a (legal) free PSG vs Nantes live stream that you can watch from anywhere -- no strings attached.
Watch the PSG vs Nantes Live Stream on FuboTV

One of the best ways to get access to Ligue 1 games and, by extension, the PSG vs Nantes match is via Fubo TV. Take advantage of the network's one week free trial to catch PSG vs Nantes, then check out the other great sports available via the service. In addition to beIN Sports, Fubo TV has ESPN, NBA League Pass, and the NFL Network. What's really great about Fubo TV, and what puts it ahead of a lot of competitors is the one week free trial that can get you access to the match you really want before deciding if you want to keep paying. Plans start from $33/month, with the Latino plan currently on sale for just $25.

Read more
What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023
How to watch UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes on ESPN+

Wanting to know what the UFC 285 time is tonight? Considering this is one of the most highly anticipated UFC events to come along in a while, it's not one that you'll want to miss, and if you're here looking for the UFC 285 schedule, we've got everything you need to know. UFC 285 is a big one, with former two-time light heavyweight champ Jon "Bones" Jones making both his return to the UFC as well as his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He will be facing down former interim champ Ciryl Gane for the recently vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship. There are 14 fights on deck for this event, so whether you're planning to watch them all or just want to tune into the main card, read on to see the full UFC 285 schedule so you don't miss any of the action.
What time is the UFC fight tonight?
Most UFC events, and pretty much all pay-per-views, are divided up across three fight cards. UFC 285 is no exception, featuring early prelims, preliminary bouts, and the main event. As far as the UFC 285 time goes, the early preliminary card starts the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and hosts newer talent in the league. There are currently five fights scheduled for this card. Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. This card features some familiar faces such as Cody Garbrandt, Derek Bruson, and Dricus Du Plessis.

As with most UFC PPV exhibitions hosted in the U.S., the UFC 285 time for the main card is 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The main event culminates in the headliner between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The main card is also the pay-per-view portion of the event, meaning you'll need ESPN+ to watch it. Five bouts are slated for the main event, and the UFC blocks out half an hour for each fight. That means you can expect Jones and Gane to do their ring walks sometime after midnight ET.
How to watch the UFC 285 live stream
Although UFC 285 is a pay-per-view, you can still watch the preliminary and early preliminary cards on the ESPN TV channels, which are included with many cable TV packages and live TV streaming services. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and for that, you'll need ESPN+. ESPN+ is the go-to platform for watching every UFC live stream event, and it's the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV shows in the U.S. It recently had another price increase and now costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Sadly, there's no ESPN+ free trial available anymore, which is becoming the norm for streaming services, unfortunately.

Read more
Watch channel is the UFC on tonight? Watch from anywhere
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

UFC 285 is one of the most highly anticipated MMA events in recent memory, featuring the long-awaited return of two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. For the main event, Jones is making his heavyweight debut and will go fist-to-fist with Ciryl Gane. The two will be vying for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which was recently vacated by Francis Ngannou. Fans of the sport are no doubt eager to tune in and watch the fights unfold, but if you're tuning in for the first time in a while, you might be unsure of where you can catch the action. Below, we've laid out all the info you need to find the best UFC 285 channel to watch all three fight cards, so you won't miss a minute..
What channel is the UFC on tonight?
First, it is important to note that the early preliminary and preliminary cards for UFC live stream events can be watched on ESPN TV channels. For these, UFC 285 channels include ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. These fights will be available to anyone who has a cable TV subscription or live TV streaming service that includes these channels. The early prelims are also available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. However, the main card for UFC 285 is a pay-per-view that can only be watched on the ESPN+ streaming platform. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers live sports events, exclusive programming, and original content. To access UFC PPV streams, viewers will need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and purchase the event.

While some fans may be disappointed that they have to pay for the main event, it's no surprise that Jones' return to the Octagon -- and a heavyweight championship bout, no less -- isn't going to happen during one of the UFC's weekly Fight Night events (which are free to watch for ESPN+ subscribers). Another benefit of ESPN+ being the best UFC 285 channel is that the platform offers a range of other UFC content that fans can enjoy. This includes access to the UFC Fight Library, which contains every fight in UFC history, as well as exclusive UFC programming such as Dana White's Contender Series and UFC Destined.
Watch the UFC 285 live stream online
For those who are new to ESPN+ or are unsure of how to access the service, it is easy to get started. Viewers can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on the ESPN+ website or through the ESPN app. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and while the price keeps rising, it's still not a bad value considering the amount of content available. You can install the app and watch the UFC 285 live stream on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can also tune into UFC fights in your computer's web browser. The early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET; the main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Read more