Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream: Watch for free

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan kicks off today in Champions League action, and if you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game. The game is only available to watch online today, and with no national TV broadcast to speak of, many of the best live TV streaming services can’t offer access to the live stream. That leaves Paramount Plus with the coverage, however, and it’s a great streaming platform for sports lovers. It even offers a way to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan game for free.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can catch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream today, and while it’s mostly known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, it should be an attractive subscription for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often offers coverage games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional Champions League games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize it today you can use it to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place for the game, which might disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

