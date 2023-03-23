 Skip to main content
UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream: How to watch for free online

Andrew Morrisey
By

College basketball’s national championship tournament is back underway today with UCLA taking on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, and you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UCLA vs Gonzaga television broadcast is being handled by CBS, which brings some of the best live TV streaming services into play, as long as they provide access to your local CBS channel. We’ve tracked down all of the best places to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga online, so read onward for more details, and for a couple ways to watch the live stream for free.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package as well, so you’ll be able to watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga NCAA tournament game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream for free.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is fast becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original series like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and today that includes the UCLA vs Gonzaga game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other March Madness games throughout the tournament, as well as Europa League soccer and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream for free if you capitalize on it today. A Paramount Plus subscription is $10 per month or $100 per year.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch CBS and the UCLA vs Gonzaga game. In addition to live sports events a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another one of the options to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga for free is YouTube TV. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming, which includes dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga at no cost.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United State. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch UCLA vs Gonzaga from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it goes out of its way to make its service affordable, with discounts regularly available. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

How to watch NCAA basketball from anywhere for free
A wide shot of the inside of the Alamodome arena.

March Madness is the most exciting time of the year for college basketball fans. With NCAA basketball games being broadcasted on TBS, TNT, ESPN, CBS, and TruTV, it's easier than ever to catch all the action, and you have more than a few options for doing so. However, the selection of games airing on each channel depends on which networks have broadcasting rights to various conferences, so if you want to watch every NCAA basketball game, you'll want a TV streaming package that includes these channels.

The good news is that there are multiple live TV streaming services that cover these networks, allowing fans to tune into every NCAA live stream without cable. To help you choose the right one for your needs and budget, we've laid out all the different platforms to stream NCAA basketball and watch March Madness online, including some ways you can catch the games for free (if only for a limited time).  If you're in a hurry, though, just sign up for YouTube TV: It has a 14-day free trial, and offers all of the channels mentioned above.
Watch NCAA basketball on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch NBA basketball from anywhere for free
Jack Harlow at the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

What's so great about this new era of digital content and livestreaming opportunities is that you can watch from virtually anywhere. Yes, you can sit down in your living room and watch on your main TV, but also, if you're out running errands, you could watch from your phone or tablet, or if you're away on a business trip, you can even start watching on your laptop. Being able to stream content online, whether live or recorded, completely changes the entertainment game. It has also transformed the wide world of sports, including boxing, mixed martial arts, soccer, and basketball. For example, it's possible to watch NCAA basketball anywhere from online, or watch the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup online, as well, sometimes even for free. So, most assuredly, it's possible to watch an NBA live stream online for select games.
When you want to watch NBA basketball, from anywhere in the world, online, you have a few different options. It really depends on where the game is being broadcast live, as certain networks own the rights to various games, and offer livestreams exclusively through proprietary or partner services. The EFL Cup in soccer is only available through ESPN+ in the United States, for instance. NBA games are sometimes broadcast on TNT, NBA TV, NBA League Pass, ESPN, ABC, and a bevy of other cable channels, with just as much variety when it comes to watching those events online. If you're looking to catch the latest NBA games, don't fret, it may seem complicated but we're going to break it all down for you. Keep reading to see the best places to watch NBA games online, from anywhere in the world.

Watch NBA Basketball on FuboTV

Read more
Miami Open live stream: Watch the tennis for free online
arthur ashe roof noise 61558336 l

The Miami Open is currently underway and continues until April 2. If the first couple of days have made you itching to check out the latest tennis coverage, you'll need to sign up for the relevant streaming service to do so. No idea where to start? Fortunately, the Miami Open is on the Tennis Channel so you simply need to sign up to one of the best live TV streaming services that offer it. Here are your best options, including how to watch some of the Miami Open live stream for free.
Watch the Miami Open live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a popular option for sports fans because it offers a wide range of options including NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network. There are at least 145 channels depending on the plan you choose, and that includes entertainment options such as Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but there is a FuboTV free trial. Sign up to it today and you get seven days of access without paying a cent. You won't get to see all of the Miami Open for free but it's a good starting point.

Read more