UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream: How to watch for free online

College basketball’s national championship tournament is back underway today with UCLA taking on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, and you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UCLA vs Gonzaga television broadcast is being handled by CBS, which brings some of the best live TV streaming services into play, as long as they provide access to your local CBS channel. We’ve tracked down all of the best places to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga online, so read onward for more details, and for a couple ways to watch the live stream for free.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package as well, so you’ll be able to watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga NCAA tournament game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream for free.

Related Videos

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is fast becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original series like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and today that includes the UCLA vs Gonzaga game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other March Madness games throughout the tournament, as well as Europa League soccer and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream for free if you capitalize on it today. A Paramount Plus subscription is $10 per month or $100 per year.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch CBS and the UCLA vs Gonzaga game. In addition to live sports events a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Another one of the options to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga for free is YouTube TV. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming, which includes dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga at no cost.

Watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United State. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch UCLA vs Gonzaga from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it goes out of its way to make its service affordable, with discounts regularly available. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

Editors' Recommendations