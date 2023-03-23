 Skip to main content
UConn vs Arkansas live stream: how to watch for free online

Jennifer Allen
By

March Madness is being streamed across different stations and services which can get messy for you. Fortunately, we’re on hand with everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream including how to watch it for free. The UConn vs Arkansas game is on CBS which makes your options a little different. Interested to know how to watch? Of course you are! Here’s what you need to do.

Watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is the ideal option for anyone keen to watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream. Even better, it’s your best way to watch the live stream for free. That’s because there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can check out the service for seven days without paying anything. If you solely want to watch this match, you’re in luck. Alternatively, FuboTV costs from $75 per month and gives you access to ESPN as well as CBS so you can watch more of March Madness than you might anticipate. There are over 145 channels to choose from so there’s something for every mood here.

Watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream on Paramount Plus

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

Paramount Plus is the cheapest way to watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream if you don’t want to rely on a free trial. It costs just $5 per month and it offers all the same games as CBS provides so you have the entire March Madness tournament. There are also original shows like Yellowstone along with popular favorites such as South Park and all things Star Trek, so it’s a good-value service for cord-cutters.

Watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Show info on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The ultimate option for March Madness fans, Hulu with Live TV has over 85 channels which include CBS, TBS, TNT, ESPN, and TruTV covering the whole tournament. Rounding off the package is free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ so you won’t miss a game. It costs $70 per month with its huge library of shows, movies, and live content ensuring you’ll be consistently satisfied with what’s out there. Sports fans will be as delighted as anyone keen to watch shows with their kids.

Watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is similar to Hulu with Live TV as it includes CBS, TBS, TNT, ESPN and TruTV in its 100+ channel lineup. That means it’s a breeze to watch the UConn vs Arkansas live stream but also catch up on the rest of March Madness. It costs from $73 a month but there’s a free trial if you simply want to watch UConn vs Arkansas. Plenty of entertainment channel options are also included.

Watch UConn vs Arkansas from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Anyone who travels regularly can tell you the woes of still being able to access their favorite streaming services. Many don’t cross borders meaning you can’t watch UConn vs Arkansas despite paying for the service. If you’re abroad when the game is on, you can still access your account by connecting to the service via a VPN. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN as it’s super simple to use and very stable. Just connect to a US-based server and you can convince your streaming service that you’re still home rather than accessing the hotel Wi-Fi. There isn’t exactly a NordVPN free trial but a 30-day money-back guarantee is worth checking out.

