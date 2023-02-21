 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

WWE NXT Live Stream: Watch Breakker vs Mahal for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Jinder Mahal on WWE NXT, and this is one of several fights that make WWE NXT worth watching online. TV coverage is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a number of opportunities for watching the WWE NXT live stream. If you’re ready to ditch your cable service, if you already have, or if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a laptop or mobile device, read onward for more details on how to watch the WWE NXT live stream.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to. With USA Network covering the WWE NXT TV broadcast, the Sling TV Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

FuboTV is one of the best options for watching the WWE NXT live stream. It’s also a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineups and channel packaging place a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network in its channel packaging, which is the network broadcasting the WWE NXT event. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

USA Network is owned by NBC, which also owns Peacock TV, a streaming service with lots of great content and access to live sports. Peacock TV is also where you can watch the WWE NXT live stream. It’s an affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and you can even certain streaming content within the platform entirely for free. Sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of Sunday Night Football, golf and rugby, in addition to the WWE events you can find there. A $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the WWE NXT live stream is Hulu with Live TV, as it gets you access to USA Network, amongst many other great channels. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including WWE NXT live stream.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become a viable streaming TV service over the years, as it offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. This includes USA Network, and the WWE NXT live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, making it one of the only ways to catch the WWE NXT live stream for free.

Watch the WWE NXT live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. VPN services like NordVPN allow you to access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere, just as you would from within your own home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

