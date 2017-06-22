Netflix trailer for ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ reunites gang

Why it matters to you Ever since the 2001 film hinted at a 10-year reunion for the cast of Wet Hot American Summer, fans have been waiting for it. Now, it's finally going to happen in an upcoming series.

A little more than a year ago, fans of Wet Hot American Summer got confirmation that more adventures with the counselors (and campers) at Camp Firewood were on the way, and now Netflix has released the first trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Scheduled to premiere August 4 on the streaming-video provider, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later follows the 2001 film and its 2015 prequel series with a new, eight-episode series that brings back most of the original cast of David Wain and Michael Showalter’s cult-classic comedy. The new series will — as the title suggests — be set 10 years after the events of the 2001 film, placing the story in the early 1990s.

Wain and Showalter, who co-wrote the 2001 film that Wain directed, conveniently set up the premise for Ten Years Later during the original feature, with Bradley Cooper’s character suggesting that the counselors reunite in 10 years to find out what sort of people they’ve become. Unfortunately, it appears that Cooper is one of the only original cast members not returning for Ten Years Later — reportedly due to a scheduling conflict.

The new series reportedly features the return of the camp’s counselors a decade after they left the fictional Maine summer camp, only to discover that camp owner Beth (Janeane Garofalo) has plans to sell Camp Firewood. Naturally, they set out to save the camp, and — inevitably — hilarity ensues.

Among the returning characters are Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks), who now hosts a television news show; McKinley (Michael Ian Black), who recently became a father; Victor (Ken Marino), who now makes a living as a male stripper; Andy (Paul Rudd), who appears to have bought into the burgeoning grunge rock scene; Susie (Amy Poehler), who seems significantly more keen on partying 10 years later; and Gene (Christopher Meloni), who’s roughing it in an RV. The trailer hints that Gene could be the father of a bandanna-wearing girl whose mother is Gail (Molly Shannon).

Other returning cast members from the original film and 2015 prequel series include A.D. Miles, Beth Dover, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Showalter, Nina Hellman, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns, and Zak Orth.

Among the fresh faces making their Camp Firewood franchise debut in Ten Years Later are Adam Scott, Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, and Alyssa Milano.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is scheduled to premiere August 4 on Netflix.