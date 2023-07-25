5 reality shows on Netflix that are perfect to watch in the summer

Netflix is the studio behind some of the most popular shows of all time, including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton. However, the streaming service has quickly become a popular destination for reality television. These programs are perfect examples of escapism, as audiences gravitate toward these easy-to-understand shows.

From dating shows and physical competitions to culinary and travel adventures, reality television continues to expand in multiple genres. If you need a new show to binge this summer, these five reality TV shows should be next up in your Netflix queue.

Too Hot to Handle (2020-)

What is better: sex or money? The contestants of Too Hot to Handle have to answer that question daily. Ten attractive men and women are invited to participate in a dating show they believe will lead to hot hookups and drunken adventures. These contestants can’t hold a relationship if their life depended on it. However, the contestants are in for a rude awakening when AI host Lana arrives on the scene. That’s when Too Hot to Handle begins.

The premise is simple: abstain from physical intimacy — kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification — for a chance at a grand prize of $100,000 ($200,000 in later seasons). When a rule is broken, the grand prize is reduced. And yes, these contestants will break the rules, so be prepared to laugh when they try to explain the reasoning behind their decisions.

Floor Is Lava (2020-)

Remember the childhood game called “the floor is lava?” Kids play it all the time. Players stand in a room and pretend that the floor is lava, and stepping on the lava will result in death. To stay alive, you must navigate the room by standing on furniture, tables, and chairs. Then, you must navigate from one side of the room to the other. Netflix took that same childhood game and turned it into the competition series, Floor is Lava.

The same rules apply to the series. Contestants must move from one side of the room to the other without stepping in the lava, which is bright red water on the show. The contestants must dive, jump, and climb to the other side of the room. This reality series was designed for the entire family so all ages can join the action.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020-)

Watching a celebrity travel around the world doesn’t sound too exciting, However, Hollywood heartthrob and nature enthusiast Zac Efron adventuring to foreign locations should hopefully pique your interest. In Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the actor travels to exotic locations with his friend, Darin Olien, to learn about a particular area.

From the climate and the terrain to the people and the food, Efron’s explorations have brought him to the Great Barrier Reef, Iceland, Puerto Rico, Icquitos, Costa Rica, and Greater Blue Mountains. This is the perfect show to throw on at the end of a long day because of its easygoing vibes. Who knew Efron would be such an entertaining and compelling travel host?

Is It Cake? (2022-)

On Is It Cake?, judges must decide if an object is real or disguised as a cake. If you are someone who thinks that sounds easy, turn on the series right now and see for yourself just how realistic these cakes look. From sneakers and bowling balls to handbags and rubber ducks, the culinary creations on Is It Cake? are jaw-dropping.

Seriously, it’s incredible how these chefs can replicate common objects into food. You will catch yourself saying “How did they make this” at least three times per episode. This is one of the rare times when a show designed around a viral trend from TikTok is worth the hype.

Selling Sunset (2019-)

The summertime calls for exuberant houses in glamorous locations. What’s more appealing than beautiful Los Angeles? Step into the world of a high-end real estate brokerage firm with Selling Sunset. For the realtors of the Oppenheim Group, it’s go big or go home as they compete to sell some of the biggest, finest, and most elegant houses in the city of angels.

Selling Sunset mixes the personal and professional lives of the realtors as the audience gets a glimpse into a life of luxury. Staple cast members through six seasons include Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, and fan-favorite Chrishell Stause. Selling Sunset combines the real estate of HGTV with the drama of a Bravo series.

