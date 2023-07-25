 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 reality shows on Netflix that are perfect to watch in the summer

Dan Girolamo
By

Netflix is the studio behind some of the most popular shows of all time, including Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton. However, the streaming service has quickly become a popular destination for reality television. These programs are perfect examples of escapism, as audiences gravitate toward these easy-to-understand shows.

From dating shows and physical competitions to culinary and travel adventures, reality television continues to expand in multiple genres. If you need a new show to binge this summer, these five reality TV shows should be next up in your Netflix queue.

Recommended Videos

Too Hot to Handle (2020-)

A group of partygoers celebrate on a beach in Too Hot to Handle.
Netflix

What is better: sex or money? The contestants of Too Hot to Handle have to answer that question daily. Ten attractive men and women are invited to participate in a dating show they believe will lead to hot hookups and drunken adventures. These contestants can’t hold a relationship if their life depended on it. However, the contestants are in for a rude awakening when AI host Lana arrives on the scene. That’s when Too Hot to Handle begins.

The premise is simple: abstain from physical intimacy — kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification — for a chance at a grand prize of $100,000 ($200,000 in later seasons). When a rule is broken, the grand prize is reduced. And yes, these contestants will break the rules, so be prepared to laugh when they try to explain the reasoning behind their decisions.

Stream Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Floor Is Lava (2020-)

Three people stand on objects above the lava in Floor is Lava.
FLOOR IS LAVA. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Remember the childhood game called “the floor is lava?” Kids play it all the time. Players stand in a room and pretend that the floor is lava, and stepping on the lava will result in death. To stay alive, you must navigate the room by standing on furniture, tables, and chairs. Then, you must navigate from one side of the room to the other. Netflix took that same childhood game and turned it into the competition series, Floor is Lava.

The same rules apply to the series. Contestants must move from one side of the room to the other without stepping in the lava, which is bright red water on the show. The contestants must dive, jump, and climb to the other side of the room. This reality series was designed for the entire family so all ages can join the action.

Stream Floor Is Lava on Netflix.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020-)

Two men prepare to scuba dive in Down to Earth with Zac Efron.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. (L to R) Zac Efron and Darin Olien in DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Watching a celebrity travel around the world doesn’t sound too exciting, However, Hollywood heartthrob and nature enthusiast Zac Efron adventuring to foreign locations should hopefully pique your interest. In Down to Earth with Zac Efronthe actor travels to exotic locations with his friend, Darin Olien, to learn about a particular area.

From the climate and the terrain to the people and the food, Efron’s explorations have brought him to the Great Barrier Reef, Iceland, Puerto Rico, Icquitos, Costa Rica, and Greater Blue Mountains. This is the perfect show to throw on at the end of a long day because of its easygoing vibes. Who knew Efron would be such an entertaining and compelling travel host?

Stream Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix.

Is It Cake? (2022-)

Three judges slice open a cake in Is It Cake?
Is It Cake? (L to R) Maz Jobrani, Blake Anderson, Chrishell Stause in episode 201 of Is It Cake? Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

On Is It Cake?, judges must decide if an object is real or disguised as a cake. If you are someone who thinks that sounds easy, turn on the series right now and see for yourself just how realistic these cakes look. From sneakers and bowling balls to handbags and rubber ducks, the culinary creations on Is It Cake? are jaw-dropping.

Seriously, it’s incredible how these chefs can replicate common objects into food. You will catch yourself saying “How did they make this” at least three times per episode. This is one of the rare times when a show designed around a viral trend from TikTok is worth the hype.

Stream Is It Cake? on Netflix.

Selling Sunset (2019-)

A group of women and men gather around a table in Selling Sunet.
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

The summertime calls for exuberant houses in glamorous locations. What’s more appealing than beautiful Los Angeles? Step into the world of a high-end real estate brokerage firm with Selling Sunset. For the realtors of the Oppenheim Group, it’s go big or go home as they compete to sell some of the biggest, finest, and most elegant houses in the city of angels.

Selling Sunset mixes the personal and professional lives of the realtors as the audience gets a glimpse into a life of luxury. Staple cast members through six seasons include Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, and fan-favorite Chrishell Stause. Selling Sunset combines the real estate of HGTV with the drama of a Bravo series.

Stream Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2023
Two men are covered in cake in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Summer may be winding down, but Amazon's streaming service is still cranking out the streaming hits. Prime Video's August 2023 programming slate offers a diverse slate of genres: sci-fi movies, comedies, romance films, dramas, stand-up specials, and a 2023 movie about an animal all loaded up on drugs.

The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including the return of Thursday Night Football, the debut of the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, the premiere of Harlan Coben's new series Shelter, and library titles like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Cocaine Bear, and Bones and All.

Read more
Everything coming to Amazon Freevee in August 2023
A man and a woman on top of a car in F9: The Fast Saga.

Summer is almost over, but most people still want to keep the party going for a decent price. With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

Amazon, however, is different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another, less pricey option. For consumers who don't want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, including action movies like F9: The Fast Saga with Vin Diesel, modern TV shows like the MacGyver reboot, comedies like Death Becomes Her, and classic films like In the Heat of the Night. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in August 2023.
Movies
Available August 1

Read more
Christopher Nolan should direct a James Bond movie. Here’s why
tenet christopher nolan john david washington

Throughout his long career, Christopher Nolan has been fairly open about how much influence the Bond movies have had on his work. Whether it's the cool spies in Tenet or the sleek action of The Dark Knight, Nolan has been riffing on Bond in one way or another for years.

Now, as he's promoting Oppenheimer, his latest project, Nolan also made it clear that should the opportunity present itself, he would be happy to direct a Bond movie. “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, while acknowledging that making that kind of movie comes with certain constraints. Even so, it's somewhat thrilling to imagine what a Nolan Bond movie would look like. Here's what we'd like to see were he to ever actually take on the iconic British spy:
Cast Dev Patel as James Bond

Read more