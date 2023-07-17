The summer is a time to get outside and soak up as much sunlight and fresh air as possible. Whether you head to the beach for a day at the ocean, fire up the grill for a barbeque, or post up on a blanket in the park, the summer is all about good vibes. Your movie choices should reflect the good vibes of summer. What better genre to make you feel good than a romantic comedy?

Netflix has many romantic comedies for your next movie night. From Oscar-winning spectacles to charming teen romances, Netflix has l when it comes to rom-coms. Check out five rom-coms on Netflix that are perfect for the summer.

La La Land (2016)

In their third collaboration, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling play two dreamers who set out to make it big in the “city of angels” in La La Land. Mia (Stone) is an aspiring actress looking for her big break. Sebastian (Gosling) is a jazz pianist who desires to open his own club. Amid their struggles, Mia and Sebastian fall in love. However, it’s this quest to succeed that threatens their relationship.

La La Land is a rip-roaring time with terrific dance sequences, including the opening number on the highway and the intimate dance at twilight. With breathtaking visuals, fantastic musical numbers, and strong lead performances from Stone and Gosling, La La Land is an instant classic, especially for those who never stop dreaming.

Stream La La Land on Netflix.

Set It Up (2018)

Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Indiana Jones replacement candidate Glen Powell) are overworked assistants with no time for themselves. The idea of having a personal life is a foreign concept. After meeting one night in their office building, Harper and Charlie realize that their bosses (Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) need a romantic partner. Channeling their inner cupids, the two assistants plan to set their bosses up, believing that if they dated, it would benefit their work lives.

Harper and Charlie spend loads of time together to orchestrate these dates, so naturally, the script flips as the two assistants fall for each other. Thanks to the innate chemistry between Deutch and Powell, Set It Up is just a delight for anyone looking to watch a film about two young professionals falling in love in New York City.

Stream Set It Up on Netflix.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) is a high school junior and hopeless romantic. Lara Jean professes her love to five of her crushes in a series of handwritten letters. These are personal letters with no intention of seeing the light of day. However, Lara Jean’s life turns upside-down after her younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) mails the letters to her five crushes. One of those boys is Josh (Israel Broussard), the ex-boyfriend of Lara Jean’s older sister.

Another one of Lara Jean’s crushes who receives a letter is Peter Kavinsky (Black Adam‘s Noah Centineo), a popular jock. Flattered by the letter, Peter pretends to be a couple with Lara Jean to make his ex-girlfriend jealous. However, the fake relationship changes when Peter and Lara Jean develop feelings for each other. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a warm teen rom-com that successfully channels young love. When you’re done watching, see the love story between Lara Jean and Peter play out over the film’s two sequels.

Stream To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix.

Along for the Ride (2022)

The summer before college is one of the most formative moments in a teen’s life. For Auden (Emma Pasarow), it’s one last chance to reinvent herself and discover who she wants to be before starting college. The studious and reclusive Auden chooses to spend her last summer before college at her absentee father’s house in the beach town of Colby. Suffering from insomnia, Auden walks around the town at night. It’s at night when she meets Eli (Belmont Cameli).

Eli senses Auden has missed out on some milestones that every teenager should experience, so he creates a quest for the two to complete before the summer ends. While Along for the Ride is a charming, family-friendly rom-com, the real standout is the gorgeous beach town. After watching the movie, don’t be surprised if you start looking up Airbnb prices in a nearby beach town.

Stream Along for the Ride on Netflix.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Casting two charming legends like Four Christmases‘ Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher to star in a romantic comedy is a recipe for success. The duo plays best friends Debbie Dunn and Peter Coleman. Debbie lives in California with her teenage son, and Peter lives alone in New York City. Debbie is an overprotective mother, while Peter is a carefree bachelor. The yin-yang between their personalities is why their friendship works.

The friends swap houses for one week, with Debbie traveling to New York to complete an accounting program and Peter heading to California to babysit Debbie’s son. Despite not being in the same room for 90% of the movie, Debbie and Peter recognize that the person they should spend the rest of their lives with has been by their side for the last 20 years. It’s not Sleepless in Seattle, but Your Place or Mine gets the job done for the adult rom-com.

Stream Your Place or Mine on Netflix.