Where to watch Selling Sunset season 6

A new era is upon the dazzling real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group as they return for more drama, hijinks, and luxurious homes in Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 6. The team will look to move past the breakup of agent Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim. In a clip for season 6, Stause elects to call her recent transgressions an “awakening,” not a midlife crisis.

Alongside Stause and Oppenheim, agents returning for season 6 include Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, and Amanza Smith. Two new agents join the fold: Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. Davina Potratz will make a few appearances throughout the upcoming season.

Don’t miss out on Selling Sunset season 6! Keep scrolling for more information on how to watch.

Where to watch Selling Sunset season 6

Three women stand next to each other in the kitchen in Selling Sunset.
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Selling Sunset season 6 will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Selling Sunset is one of the many successful unscripted shows at Netflix as the service creates more reality TV programming. Love is Blind, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Selling the OC, Perfect Match, and Too Hot to Handle have consistently charged in the Netflix top 10 charts. If you prefer scripted programming, start with global phenomenons, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Night Agent, and Wednesday.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

A group of women and men gather around a table in Selling Sunet.
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

All 11 episodes of Selling Sunset season 6 will drop at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on May 19.

How much does it cost?

Selling Sunset: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix offers four pricing plans that can satisfy any budget. There are three ad-free plans: Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device; Standard, also unlimited, costs $15 per month and allows shows and movies can be watched on two supported devices; and the final unlimited tier, Premium, costs $20 per month and supports four devices.

A recent development at Netflix is the introduction of Basic with ads, which costs $7 monthly. It is the first Netflix plan that is ad-supported. However, this plan does not provide users with every movie or TV show available on the service.

Is Selling Sunset season 6 worth watching?

A man and women walk through a house in Selling Sunset.
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

If you’ve watched the lavish real estate agents for the past five seasons, you’ll want to check out season 6, especially with new agents Young and Tiesi. The duo replaces Potratz, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela.

The official synopsis reads, “The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.”

The intricacies of high-end real estate have been a huge hit with fans, as Selling Sunset‘s six seasons are second to only Queer Eye (7 seasons) for the longest-running unscripted Netflix series. The good news is that Selling Sunset has already been renewed for a seventh season, so this is not the end for the Oppenheim Group!

Stream Selling Sunset season 6 in its entirety on Netflix.

