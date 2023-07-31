 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 rom-coms on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer

Dan Girolamo
By

Summer is not just for blockbusters. As the temperature rises, so to does the romance. From flings and relationships to idyllic getaways and vacations, summer is the perfect time to fire up romantic comedies for your next movie night. Rom-coms are fun, entertaining adventures that enhance the laid-back vibes of summer.

Streaming services, like Hulu, have a wide selection of rom-coms available to stream at your convenience. If you’re in the mood for romance, check out these five rom-coms on Hulu that are ideal to watch during summer.

Recommended Videos

Palm Springs (2020)

Andy Samberg lying on a chair by the pool with Cristin Milioti in a scene from Palm Springs.
Hulu

While the world was stuck inside in 2020 because of the pandemic, Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti were stuck in a time loop in the delightful Palm Springs. Nyles (Samberg) is a carefree slacker at a wedding in Palm Springs. Sarah (Milioti) is the maid of honor and sister of the bride. Sarah is attracted to Nyles’ charm and the two bond at the reception. After their romantic encounter ends with Nyles being shot with an arrow by Roy (J.K. Simmons), Sarah gets trapped in the same time loop as Nyles.

Initially upset, Sarah begins to embrace Nyles’ cynicism as they develop a romantic connection day after day. However, all good things must end as Sarah attempts to escape the loop. With Sarah wanting out, a hesitant Nyles must now face his biggest fear: reality.

Stream Palm Springs on Hulu.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Elisha Cuthbert poses in the window for The Girl Next Door.
20th Century Fox

Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is a high school senior and model student. As class president of his high school, he was recently accepted to Georgetown University. However, Matthew must win a prestigious scholarship to afford the tuition. As his time in high school winds down, Matthew takes stock of his four years and regrets not taking more chances. That all changes with the arrival of Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert), his beautiful next-door neighbor.

Danielle brings out Matthew’s rebellious side, giving him more confidence to take more chances, culminating with a memorable kiss they share at a party. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Matthew learns Danielle is a former pornographic actress. With his future on the line, Matthew must ask himself one question: is the juice worth the squeeze?

Stream The Girl Next Door on Hulu.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Jason Segel and Mila Kunis sit next to each other on the beach in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
Universal Pictures

The raunchy studio comedy is almost nonexistent in 2023. From 2000-2010, however, the genre was firing on all cylinders. One of the best of the era is Jason Segel’s 2008 rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The How I Met Your Mother actor stars as Peter Bretter, a composer unexpectedly dumped by his girlfriend, actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell).

Depressed, Peter books a vacation to Hawaii to forget about Sarah. The only problem is upon arrival, Sarah and her new boyfriend, Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), are staying at the resort. Thankfully for Peter, he bonds with Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis), the lovely front desk receptionist. With memorable gags and refreshing performances, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is surprisingly endearing for a movie that features a Dracula musical and a nude scene from Segel.

Stream Forgetting Sarah Marshall on Hulu.

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

A woman blows smoke in a man's mouth in The Worst Person in the World.
Neon

Who is the worst person in the world? In Joachim Trier’s romantic comedy, it’s Julie (Renate Reinsve), or that’s what she at least believes. Divided into 12 chapters with a prologue and an epilogue, The Worst Person in the World follows Julie as she navigates her love life and complicated career.

Julie deals with multiple romantic partners, different career paths, and the challenges that women face daily. Throughout the film, you slowly start to realize that Julie is, in fact, not the worst person in the world. Instead, she’s just a person trying to make sense of her life, something we can all relate to.

Stream The Worst Person in the World on Hulu.

Rye Lane (2023)

Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson walk next to each other in Rye Lane.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

A rom-com is only as good as its two leads, and in Rye Lane, there’s something special brewing for rising stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. When Yas (Oparah) first encounters Dom (Jonsson), he’s crying in a museum bathroom. Dom’s girlfriend of six years cheated on him with his best friend. Yas is in a similar situation, as she’s fresh from a breakup.

After meeting again in the museum, Dom and Yas later spend the day in London’s Rye Lane market. They bond over their recent breakups as a romantic connection starts to develop. For fans of the walk-and-talk rom-coms, like Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Rye Lane is a welcome addition to the genre.

Stream Rye Lane on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch New Year’s Eve, the 2011 Michelle Pfeiffer/Zac Efron rom-com
A man and a woman laugh in New Year's Eve.

The week between Christmas Day and the end of the year can feel a bit like limbo. You've done your shopping, you've opened your presents, you visited your friends and/or family, and you've consumed enough food and drink to sustain a small family. So now what?

The answer, at least for a few days, is to prepare for New Year's Eve. Simultaneously loved and loathed, the holiday is known for its mass consumption of alcohol, awkward kisses, and terrible singing of Auld Lang Syne. If you don't feel like going to a party, yet still feel like celebrating, you could always watch a movie where other people do the partying for you. New Year's Eve, the 2011 romantic comedy from director Gary Marshall, is just the ticket for anyone unwilling to brave the presence of masses of people as the old year ends and a new one begins. But where can one watch it?
Where can you watch New Year's Eve in the U.S.?

Read more
5 action movies on Max that are perfect to watch in the summer
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in Edge of Tomorrow.

The summer is all about the blockbuster. These types of movies are the perfect form of escapism. There's nothing better than sitting in a cold theater on a hot summer day with a huge tub of popcorn as you prepare for a blockbuster to blow your mind. The action movie tends to be the best blockbuster because of the nonstop thrills and riveting entertainment.

It is important to get to your local theater and watch movies. However, there are ways to bring the blockbuster into your home. Here are five action movies available on Max that are perfect to watch over the summer.
Max Max 2 (1981)

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
A man and a woman dressed in pink smile at each other in The Beanie Bubble.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are stealing the headlines (and selling out theaters around the world), but that doesn't mean you have to leave home to catch a new movie. While you're waiting out the sold-out shows, you can still access plenty of new (and classic) movies on your favorite streaming services.

Throughout the summer blockbuster season, streaming services are adding new movies from earlier this year or hits from last year, as well as more dated flicks that may be new to you. To keep track of all the new arrivals, we update this roundup every week. Read on for the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max (HBO), and other streaming services.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Read more