5 rom-coms on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer

Summer is not just for blockbusters. As the temperature rises, so to does the romance. From flings and relationships to idyllic getaways and vacations, summer is the perfect time to fire up romantic comedies for your next movie night. Rom-coms are fun, entertaining adventures that enhance the laid-back vibes of summer.

Streaming services, like Hulu, have a wide selection of rom-coms available to stream at your convenience. If you’re in the mood for romance, check out these five rom-coms on Hulu that are ideal to watch during summer.

Palm Springs (2020)

While the world was stuck inside in 2020 because of the pandemic, Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti were stuck in a time loop in the delightful Palm Springs. Nyles (Samberg) is a carefree slacker at a wedding in Palm Springs. Sarah (Milioti) is the maid of honor and sister of the bride. Sarah is attracted to Nyles’ charm and the two bond at the reception. After their romantic encounter ends with Nyles being shot with an arrow by Roy (J.K. Simmons), Sarah gets trapped in the same time loop as Nyles.

Initially upset, Sarah begins to embrace Nyles’ cynicism as they develop a romantic connection day after day. However, all good things must end as Sarah attempts to escape the loop. With Sarah wanting out, a hesitant Nyles must now face his biggest fear: reality.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is a high school senior and model student. As class president of his high school, he was recently accepted to Georgetown University. However, Matthew must win a prestigious scholarship to afford the tuition. As his time in high school winds down, Matthew takes stock of his four years and regrets not taking more chances. That all changes with the arrival of Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert), his beautiful next-door neighbor.

Danielle brings out Matthew’s rebellious side, giving him more confidence to take more chances, culminating with a memorable kiss they share at a party. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Matthew learns Danielle is a former pornographic actress. With his future on the line, Matthew must ask himself one question: is the juice worth the squeeze?

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The raunchy studio comedy is almost nonexistent in 2023. From 2000-2010, however, the genre was firing on all cylinders. One of the best of the era is Jason Segel’s 2008 rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The How I Met Your Mother actor stars as Peter Bretter, a composer unexpectedly dumped by his girlfriend, actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell).

Depressed, Peter books a vacation to Hawaii to forget about Sarah. The only problem is upon arrival, Sarah and her new boyfriend, Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), are staying at the resort. Thankfully for Peter, he bonds with Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis), the lovely front desk receptionist. With memorable gags and refreshing performances, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is surprisingly endearing for a movie that features a Dracula musical and a nude scene from Segel.

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Who is the worst person in the world? In Joachim Trier’s romantic comedy, it’s Julie (Renate Reinsve), or that’s what she at least believes. Divided into 12 chapters with a prologue and an epilogue, The Worst Person in the World follows Julie as she navigates her love life and complicated career.

Julie deals with multiple romantic partners, different career paths, and the challenges that women face daily. Throughout the film, you slowly start to realize that Julie is, in fact, not the worst person in the world. Instead, she’s just a person trying to make sense of her life, something we can all relate to.

Rye Lane (2023)

A rom-com is only as good as its two leads, and in Rye Lane, there’s something special brewing for rising stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. When Yas (Oparah) first encounters Dom (Jonsson), he’s crying in a museum bathroom. Dom’s girlfriend of six years cheated on him with his best friend. Yas is in a similar situation, as she’s fresh from a breakup.

After meeting again in the museum, Dom and Yas later spend the day in London’s Rye Lane market. They bond over their recent breakups as a romantic connection starts to develop. For fans of the walk-and-talk rom-coms, like Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Rye Lane is a welcome addition to the genre.

