 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated rom-coms that are perfect to watch for the winter

Joe Allen
By
A man carries a woman in About Time.
Universal

As winter drags on, you may be thinking that you need a pick-me-up wherever you can get one. For many, the best form of pick-me-up is a rom-com, even if it isn’t a particularly good one. Of course, there are plenty of genuinely great rom-coms, but once you’ve made your way through the most obvious titles, the well can begin to run dry.

Although they don’t make as many rom-coms as they used to, there are still plenty of great romantic comedies out there if you’re willing to look. We’ve pulled together three of the most underrated for your viewing pleasure below.

Recommended Videos

About Time (2013)

About Time Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Rachel McAdams Movie HD

Combining time travel with other genres can be perilous, but About Time takes what could be a pretty creepy idea and turns it into something pretty moving. The film tells the story of a man who discovers that he is capable of time travel and uses that ability to help him avoid making pitfalls in love.

Related

Thanks to brilliant chemistry between Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson and a smart script that understands how to make time travel into something lovely, About Time is one of the best time travel movies ever because it’s a fun, surprisingly moving experience. Instead of using time travel for giggles, it uses the conceit to wonder at the passage of time more generally and the way our lives unfold and change even though we have no ability to control it.

About Time can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Enough Said (2013)

ENOUGH SAID: Official HD Trailer

Enough Said is great for a wide array of reasons, but chief among them is the chemistry between James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie follows a divorced mother who strikes up a romance with a kind, gentle man and discovers that her new friend is also his ex. As her friend bashes various aspects of his personality and character, she begins to question her relationship with him.

It’s a brilliant, small-scale story about two people finding ways to be open and vulnerable with one another. And, while Gandolfini and Louis-Dreyfus both look great, they also look like normal people, and that’s refreshing in and of itself in a genre usually populated by glamorous stars.

Enough Said is streaming on Paramount+.

Rye Lane (2023)

RYE LANE | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

A vividly directed, highly original rom-com set in London, Rye Lane tells the story of two wounded people who bond with one another as they walk through the city. Although neither one of them is totally forthcoming about their emotional damage in the early stages of their romance, the script is sharp enough to give us an immediate sense of who each of these people is and why their love story may not be as easy as it seems.

The movie’s charms start with its two leads, but they extend outward to the scenery of London, which is captured with a remarkable level of specificity, especially for a city that is filmed so frequently.

Rye Lane is streaming on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (Feb. 23-25)
A woman sits in Watcher.

February's been a pretty dreary month if you're single and/or a San Francisco 49ers fan. Ditto if you're a movie lover. Seriously, has there been a worse time for movies than 2024? It's been pretty bleak these last eight weeks, and March, with its promises of Dune: Part Two and 3 Body Problem, can't come soon enough.

To celebrate February's end, Digital Trends has a suggestion for you: stay in, log on to Hulu, and watch the movies on this list. One is a critically acclaimed drama that was just released in December 2023, another is an underrated thriller from 2022, while the last is one of Quentin Tarantino's best movies ever.
All of Us Strangers (2023)

Read more
Like the 1997 action satire Starship Troopers? Then watch these 3 classic sci-fi movies now
Johnny runs from a giant alien bug in Starship Troopers

Since its release more than 25 years ago, more and more people have come to realize that Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers is actually something close to a masterpiece. (Well, except for one Twitter user, who went viral with his tone-deaf take on it.) The 1997 film, which is set in a future in which young army officers battle against massive alien bugs, is a hilarious send-up of the military-industrial complex and the ideologies that propel it.
Given its incredibly specific tone, though, it’s fair to say that there aren’t a lot of movies out there that are like Starship Troopers. That doesn’t mean there are none, though, so we’ve done our best to come up with a list of three great sci-fi satires that will remind you of what Starship Troopers is able to achieve.

Mars Attacks! (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996) Official Trailer #1 - Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Comedy
One of Tim Burton’s least hyped films, Mars Attacks! is a pretty straightforward story about what would happen on Earth if Martians invaded. While something like Independence Day takes that story with a certain amount of seriousness, though, Mars Attacks! emplys the opposite approach.
The film is a camp comedy where Jack Nicholson has two roles, James Bond's Pierce Brosnan plays a scientist, and all of Washington, D.C. is totally destroyed by the end of the movie. It’s one of the very best sci-fi comedies of its kind, and one of Burton’s most underrated films.
Mars Attacks! can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Galaxy Quest (1999) Theatrical Trailer
Ostensibly a parody of Star Trek, Galaxy Quest has built up its own fandom thanks to its tremendous success. The film follows a group of actors who once starred in a Star Trek-esque series as they discover that real aliens exist -- and that the aliens believe these actors are actually the characters they played on the show.
Thanks to brilliant work from a great ensemble cast, as well as a premise that lends itself to plenty of comedy, Galaxy Quest is a sci-fi romp of the highest caliber, and it's also surprisingly moving when it needs to be. Add in a dash of Tony Shalhoub’s expert comic timing and a healthy dose of Alan Rickman, and you have a genuine comic masterpiece. 
Galaxy Quest is streaming for free in Pluto TV.
They Live (1988)
They Live Official Trailer #1 - Keith David Movie (1988)
John Carpenter has long been a master of sci-fi satire, and They Live might be his magnum opus. The film tells the story of a working-class guy who discovers that the entire world he believed he lived in is actually run by aliens who look like people.
The film is both deeply silly and a little bit serious, as it suggests that everything from the news to advertisements is designed to hypnotize the populous into unthinking compliance. Is it a pretty blunt allegory? Undoubtedly, but it’s one that Carpenter manages to pull off with aplomb.
They Live can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (Feb. 23-25)
A man and a woman sit on a train in The Commuter.

Here's the truth: There's nothing to see this weekend at the movie theater. Madame Web is still stinking up the multiplex, and Dune: Part Two doesn't arrive until next week. So heed this warning: save your money, stay at home, and watch some movies on your TV.

You have Netflix, right? Chances are, you do. If you don't, check out our other guides for movies. But for those of youwho do, here are three movies that aren't new, but are still worth watching. Trust me, they will entertain you far more than a stale Marvel comic book movie or a schmaltzy Bob Marley biopic.

Read more